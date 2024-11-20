"Way more expensive than I thought it would be": Despite $1 Million+ net worth, Hailey Van Lith prides her close-fisted habits

Hailey Van Lith, 23, has established herself as a key figure in collegiate basketball. She played as a point guard for the Louisville Cardinals from 2020 to 2023 and the LSU Tigers during the 2023–2024 season. She now represents the TCU Horned Frogs.

On 10th November 2024, for Overtime’s Day in the Life With series, Van Lith discussed her approach to managing money. During a conversation with a publicist Alyssa Romano talked about her saving tips. Van Lith said:

"And I’ll look at the bill and I’ll be like, This is way more expensive than I thought it would be."

Prior to that Ramon said:

"Well one, don't spend all your money. Also, like have a rainy-day fund. God forbid something happens and you can't pay rent or whatever, always have three month's rent saved in an account that you can can touch."

To which Van Lith replied:

"That makes sense too because I even have had little things happen with my car. "

To which Van Lith said:

"So I’ll refrain from actually getting it fixed because it’s a lot of money. So I feel like that would be a situation where I could use that,” she told Irish Star.

Next, Van Lith elaborated on her spending habits:

"Of course I want to buy a brand-new car. I want to upgrade. But if I went out and bought a new car, that would be a huge expense for me, and it’s gonna bring nothing back. So it’s just not a wise spend for me at this moment in my life.”

Over her career, she has earned several significant accolades, including two First-Team All-ACC selections, a McDonald’s All-American honor, and the 2020 Washington Ms. Basketball title.

Van Lith’s achievements extend to international competition, where she has won gold medals at the FIBA U17 and U19 World Cups. She was also part of the U.S. team that secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hailey Van Lith has made an immediate impact at TCU

In her debut against Houston Christian earlier this month, she scored 21 points, secured five rebounds, and contributed seven assists. Shooting 43% from the field, she was one of two players to hit double figures, helping TCU secure a commanding 78-41 victory. She played 35 minutes, showcasing her endurance and ability to lead.

Van Lith played in TCU’s 76-73 win over NC State. Scoring 18 points and recording ten assists, she pushed her team into the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in 16 years. After the game, a locker room exchange with Coach Mark Campbell highlighted her performance.

Following the NC State game, Van Lith shared an emotional moment with Campbell. Upon confirming her double-double, she asked:

"Did I get a double-double? I’m gonna cry.”

Campbell embraced her and responded:

“The playmaker, she’s being unleashed.”

Campbell continued to encourage her, saying:

"You’ve never done that in your life. Good job, kiddo. Good job. You’re just getting started, kiddo. You’ve had 19 assists in your last two games. Built for it.”

However, Van Lith isn’t currently projected as a top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. In the 107-52 victory over New Orleans, she posted 13 points and 12 rebounds. Through her initial games, she has averaged 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and eight assists per game, proving her value as an all-around player.

