When Hailey Van Lith argued that fish is not an animal: “Do you think of a fish, you think an animal?”

Hailey Van Lith delivered a standout performance for TCU on Sunday, November 17, 2024. Her team secured a dramatic 76-73 victory over No. 13 NC State. She scored 18 points in the game and surpassed 2,000 career points.

This puts Van Lith among an elite group of six active Division I players. In addition to her athletic accomplishments, she has drawn attention to her pescatarian diet. During a YouTube interview posted by JLawBball on July 2, 2023, she described her dietary habits.

On being asked about the diet she follows, Van Lith revealed, "I'm a pescetarian now. Just fish and eggs, no chicken, no red meat."

She added, "I eat dairy products, but not animals."

“Do you think of a fish, you think an animal?” No not at all

Further, Van Lith clarified her belief that fish don’t qualify as animals. For a while, in the video, she argued her stance.

Van Lith’s journey in college basketball started her career at Louisville. That's where her scores took her to one of the top guards in the nation. As a junior, she averaged 19.7 points per game while primarily playing the shooting guard position.

However, Van Lith sought to elevate her game further by transitioning to a point guard role. This prompted her to transfer to LSU for the 2023-24 season. However, her scoring average dipped to 11.6 points per game, and for the first time in her career, her shooting percentage fell below 40%. After her season at LSU, she entered the transfer portal and joined TCU.

Hailey Van Lith was amazed by her own performance

The team took over NC State on Sunday. Not only did Hailey Van Lith score 18 points, but she also recorded 10 assists and four rebounds, securing her first-ever points-assists double-double. Her tenth assist came in the game’s closing seconds when she set up Taylor Bigsby for a layup that sealed the three-point win.

The achievement was a surprise even for Van Lith, who didn’t realize she had hit a double-double until after the game.

Reflecting on that, she said in the interview after that, "I'm kind of transforming into a new player. Before, I was like Hailey the scorer, I was going to go and get buckets. And now I'm the playmaker."

While Van Lith had recorded double-doubles with points and rebounds during her time at Louisville, it marked the first time she reached 10 assists in a single game. Her milestone drew widespread praise, including from her former LSU teammate Angel Reese.

She tweeted "HVL. that’s all ima say."

Van Lith’s milestone of 2,000 career points and success against NC State also highlighted her impact on TCU’s program. As she continues to adapt her game, her contributions are proving invaluable for the Horned Frogs.

