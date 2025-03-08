Hailey Van Lith stats tonight - How did the TCU star fare vs Colorado? (March 7)

Hailey Van Lith and the eighth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs barged into the semifinals of the 2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship on Friday, beating the Colorado Buffaloes 69-62 at T-Mobile Center. Van Lith was one of three players to score in double figures for the Horned Frogs, who will next face the 16th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers in the semis.

Ad

Van Lith led all scorers with 24 points. She shot 8-for-15 from the field, including 5-for-11 from beyond the arc. She was automatic at the charity stripe, knocking down all three of her free-throw attempts. It was the 13th time this season that Van Lith has scored at least 20 points in a game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Van Lith also grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and recorded two steals for the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Here are Hailey Van Lith's stats from the game against the Colorado Buffaloes:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Hailey Van Lith 37 24 3 3 8-15 5-11 3-3 0-3 2 0 2 3

Ad

Hailey Van Lith gets offensive help from Sedona Prince and Donovyn Hunter in TCU's win over Colorado

Hailey Van Lith was honored before the game, receiving the Big 12 Player of the Year Award after a stellar first season with TCU. She helped the Horned Frogs capture their first Big 12 Conference title, averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds during the regular season.

Ad

TCU got off to a shaky start in its postseason campaign, though, trailing Colorado 17-13 after the first quarter. The Horned Frogs battled back in the second quarter, outscoring the Buffaloes 23-15 to take a four-point lead at the break. They held Colorado to eight points in the third quarter to build a double-digit advantage before surviving a late rally from the Buffaloes in the final period to seal the win.

Ad

Hailey Van Lith (#10) of the TCU Horned Frogs and Sedona Prince (#13) of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrate in between plays against the Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter in the quarterfinal round of the womens Big 12 Championship at T-Mobile Center on March 7, 2025. Photo: Getty

Sedona Prince helped out Van Lith, scoring 18 points on 8-for-18 shooting. She also recorded six rebounds, five assists and three blocks before fouling out. Donovyn Hunter also stepped up for coach Mark Campbell, scoring 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting. She added four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block for the Horned Frogs, who extended their winning streak to eight games.

Jade Masogayo starred for Colorado, scoring 22 points in a losing effort. She picked apart the TCU defense, draining her first eight field-goal attempts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here