Haley Cavinder, Cameron Brink, and others react to Caitlin Clark's 2024 WNBA announcement: "Best to ever do it"

For months, speculation ran amok regarding Caitlin Clark's future. The Iowa guard had the option to waive and stay another year with the Iowa Hawkeyes because of COVID-19. But on Thursday, Clark announced her decision, opting to go pro.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa," Clark posted on Instagram. "I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa – my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids."

As soon as she posted her decision, fellow Iowa Hawkeyes players, college players from other sports and other professional sports persons conveyed their congratulations to Caitlin Clark.

Players and sportspersons react to Caitlin Clark

TCU guard Haley Cavinder commented, "best to ever do it!"

Another potential draft prospect, Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink, expressed her love for Caitlin Clark with a simple three hearts.

"❤❤❤"

Clark's Hawkeyes teammates, Gabbie Marshall, Jada Gyamfi and Taylor McCabe, also expressed their admiration for their senior sharing:

"Forever and always proud of you ❤️"

"I love you so much, so proud of you 🤍🤍🤍"

"Proud of you🤍🤍"

Indiana Hoosiers guard Sydney Parrish is all excited for Clark as she commented:

"Excited for you💛"

Iowa Hawkeyes women's wrestling coach Clarissa Chun highlighted Caitlin Clark's impact on basketball as she commented:

"Thank you, you’re a game changer, a world changer, and an inspiration. Keep doing CC things!"

Professional golfer Rose Zhang also joined in:

"way too excited 😍"

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery called Caitlin Clark his twin:

"type shi twin."

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill predicted Clark's future in the WNBA.

"🐐of the WNBA 🔜"

Freestyle and former folkstyle wrestler Spencer Lee relayed his congratulations:

"Congrats 🐐"

With Caitlin Clark's decision regarding the WNBA draft confirmed, fans are now curious to see who she will finally play for. According to ESPN's projections, Clark is a No. 1 pick with her potential home being the Indiana Fever.

Where do you wish for Cailitn Clark to play? Let us know your favorites in the comment section below.