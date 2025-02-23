Haley Cavinder stats today: How did the Miami star fare vs Wake Forest? (Feb. 23)

Haley Cavinder and the Miami Hurricanes finally snapped their five-game losing streak on Sunday, edging past the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 62-60 in their ACC clash at Watsco Center. Cavinder was one of two players to score in double figures for the Hurricanes, who improved their overall record to 14-13.

Cavinder delivered on Senior Day, scoring 17 points in 39 minutes of action. She returned to scoring in double figures after recording just eight points in Miami's previous game against top-ranked Notre Dame on Thursday night. Cavinder had difficulty solving the Fighting Irish defense, missing 11 of her 15 field-goal attempts.

Haley Cavinder was more efficient with her offense this time, shooting 8-for-17 from the field against Wake Forest. However, she struggled with her outside shot, going 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Cavinder also contributed to other departments, recording six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Below are Haley Cavinder's stats from the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Haley Cavinder 39 17 6 4 8-17 1-5 0-0 2-4 1 0 1 5

Haley Cavinder gets offensive help from Cameron Williams in win over Wake Forest

It wasn't just Haley Cavinder who punished the Wake Forest defense. Cameron Williams led all scorers with a season-high 23 points. She shot 9-of-10 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. It was the fourth time this season that Williams has scored at least 20 points in a game.

Williams also grabbed 11 rebounds to record her eighth double-double of the season. She previously achieved that feat in the games against Stetson, Charlotte, Bethune-Cookman, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame. Williams entered the contest averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Cameron Williams (#44) of the Miami Hurricanes drives to the basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Watsco Center. Photo: Getty

Williams and Cavinder helped keep the Hurricanes afloat in the first half, combining for 20 points. Williams scored 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting, while Cavinder had eight points, three assists and two rebounds during that period. Miami entered the break trailing 31-26 as the rest of the Hurricanes scored just six points in the first two quarters.

The Hurricanes were likely to lose their sixth consecutive game after Rylie Theuerkauf gave the Demon Deacons a 60-58 lead through a layup with 1:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. Darrione Rogers came to Miami's rescue, draining a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to give the Hurricanes a 61-60 lead. Wake Forest failed to score on its ensuing possessions, handing the win to Miami.

