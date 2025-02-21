Haley Cavinder Stats Tonight: How did Miami star fare vs. Notre Dame (Feb. 20) 

Haley Cavinder was limited to eight points, five rebounds and three assists as Miami (13-13, 3-12) succumbed to No. 1 Notre Dame (24-2, 15-0) 82-42 on Thursday at Watsco Center in Coral Gables. It was Cavinder's worst scoring night in three months, as she shot 4-of-15 from the field and missed her two attempts from the 3-point line.

The fifth-year guard was hounded by Notre Dame's defense who put a body on her every time she had the ball. The defense affected her offense, forcing her to take hurried shots and the Fighting Irish capitalized on this to build a 25-point advantage at the half.

Cavinder scored the first two points for the Hurricanes and stopped Notre Dame's 10-0 surge. She had an assist to her sister Hanna Cavinder which reduced the deficit to 10-4 at the 4:00 mark.

Haley Cavinder had a scoreless second quarter as Notre Dame pounced on Miami's lack of offense, building a 38-13 edge at the half. She scored four points in the third period on two layups in the Hurricanes' best quarter where they tallied 15 points.

Cavinder had two points on a jumper in the fourth period before sitting out at the 2:41 mark. She also had a rebound and an assist on a poor shooting night for the Hurricanes.

Here are Haley Cavinder's final stats in Miami's loss to Notre Dame:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Haley Cavinder 35 8 5 3 0 0 4-15 0-2 0-0 3 4

Hurricanes vs. Fighting Irish Game Recap: Haley Cavinder's Miami Hurricanes stumbled and never recovered against Notre Dame

Haley Cavinder and the Miami Hurricanes had one simple mission at home. Never let Notre Dame get into a hot start.

However, the Tricia Cullop-coached squad allowed the Fighting Irish to drop 10 points early and it ballooned to 25 at the end of the first half. By the time they had their best quarter, scoring 15 in the third, the deficit was already 28 points, making it more impossible to pull off a comeback.

Notre Dame's defense held Miami to 26.8% from the field and the Hurricanes failed to make a 3-pointer in 16 attempts. They were outclassed in rebounding, picking up 39 as compared to Notre Dame's 48 and were a tad slow in holding their rivals in transition, allowing the Fighting Irish to score 18 fast break points.

Although it was not the biggest loss of the season for Miami (they fell 90-49 to Duke on Feb. 9), it was a big letdown for them considering their previous two losses to Top 25-ranked teams NC State and Florida State were a combined three points.

Miami goes back to the drawing boards as they hope to bounce back against Wake Forest on Sunday at the Watsco Center.

What did you make of Haley Cavinder's performance against Notre Dame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

