Hannah Hidalgo joins Shaquille O'Neal, Darren Wallen, Sloane Stephens and more in promoting Icy Hot following latest NIL deal

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo partnered with the pain relief company Icy Hot in her latest Instagram reel. She introduces her association with the brand to start the video and showcases her daily usage of the product. Hidalgo expressed that it is an essential part of her recovery process, be it after practice or game days.

The guard joins NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, former tight end Darren Waller, soccer star Rose Lavelle, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and other notable athletes on the brand's roster.

O'Neal has been the company's ambassador for over two decades. Hidalgo also posted stories about the product on her IG story.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Icy Hot squad alongside other athletes I admire," she said in the reel. "After a long day on the court, I reach for Icy Hot.

"It's powerful target relief is my go-to for getting back at my best. After games and practices, I use Icy Hot to for my recovery and to relax my muscles so I feel ready for he next day. I make it a part of my routine to stay healthy all season."

Hannah Hidalgo's promotional posts for Icy Hot | via @hannah.hidalgo3/ig Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Hannah Hidalgo's partnership with the pain relief brand comes through its February 2025 deal with Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish became Icy Hot's first partner in college sports.

Hannah Hidalgo is in conversation for two national awards

As ND prepares for its Sweet 16 game against the TCU Horned Frogs, its star guard continues to churn an amazing season. She averaged 24.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 steals on 40.8% 3-point shooting this season, ranks third on the scoring leaderboard and fourth in interceptions.

Hannah Hidalgo is one of the finalists for the Wade Trophy and Naismith Women’s Player of the Year award. She is competing with JuJu Watkins, Madison Booker and Paige Bueckers for the former and Lauren Betts, Watkins and Bueckers for the latter.

Each finalist has led their team to the Sweet 16 matchup in the respective regions. However, USC's Watkins will not continue in the 2025 March Madness anymore as she suffered a season-ending injury on Monday.

