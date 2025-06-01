Hannah Hidalgo's former teammate gushes over Villanova standout Maddie Burke's scenic vacation snaps

Kylee Watson, who played with Hannah Hidalgo at Notre Dame, transferred to Villanova in late April. Watson spent two seasons with the Fighting Irish before her move to the Wildcats.

On Saturday, Maddie Burke, who spent five years in college and completed her career at Villanova, posted a carousel of pictures of her vacation.

"Up and down the coast 🌞🌞," Burke wrote.

The post featured pictures of Burke enjoying time with her friends and family at the beach.

Watson reacted to the post in the comments.

"I kinda love you Maddie Burke," she wrote.

Watson then replied to her own comment:

"But like imagine the smallest tiniest grain of sand .. like that much."

Burke responded to Watson and said:

"@kylee.watsonn ur so kind ❤."

Screenshot via Instagram (@madddie_burke/IG)

Watson will not get an opportunity to play with Burke at Villanova. As mentioned previously, Burke's college career is over. She spent three seasons with the Wildcats after transferring from Penn State. She averaged 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds last season.

It will also be the fifth and final year for Watson. She spent one season playing alongside Hannah Hidalgo — one of the finest players in college — at Notre Dame. Hidalgo was named ACC Player of the Year in 2025.

Hannah Hidalgo one of three players returning at Notre Dame as Watson and Miles leave

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a remarkable 2024-25 season, going 28-6 and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. However, Niele Ivey's squad will head into the upcoming season with a different-looking roster.

Three players — Hannah Hidalgo, Cassandre Prosper and KK Bransford — will be returning to South Bend while four others went out the door via the transfer portal, including Kylee Watson and Olivia Miles. Sonia Citron, Liatu King and Maddy Westbeld went to the WNBA.

Ivey brought in five new players from the portal — Duke's Vanessa de Jesus, Wake Forest's Malaya Cowles, Kansas State's Gisela Sanchez, Vanderbilt's Iyana Moore and Loyola's Kelly Ratigan.

Hannah Hildago dominated the headlines in both her freshman and sophomore years, competing with the likes of JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson. She will be looking to carry the Irish to the program's first national championship since 2018.

