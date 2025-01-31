Hannah Hidalgo Stats Tonight: How did Notre Dame star fare against Virginia Tech? (Jan. 30) 

Hannah Hidalgo and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish extended their winning streak to 13 games on Thursday night, defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies 77-61 at Cassell Coliseum. Hidalgo was one of three players to score in double figures for the Fighting Irish, who improved their overall record to 18-2.

She scored a game-high 30 points in 37 minutes of action. She also had five assists, two rebounds and one steal on the night. She shot 10-for-16 from the field, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Hidalgo was automatic at the charity stripe, draining all seven of her free throw attempts against the Hokies. She entered the contest with an 83.3 free throw shooting percentage.

Below are her stats from the game against Virginia Tech:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Hannah Hidalgo 37 30 2 5 10-16 3-7 7-7 1-1 1 0 3 3

Hannah Hidalgo did most of her damage in the third quarter, scoring 16 of her 30 points during that period. She helped Notre Dame extend its lead from 36-32 at the break to 61-46 entering the fourth quarter.

Hidalgo has been a vital cog for the No. 3 Fighting Irish on the offensive end, scoring at least 20 points in the last 11 games she has played for Notre Dame, including 30-point outings against Texas, Loyola Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Hannah Hidalgo (#3) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish drives past Carys Baker (#10) of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half during their game at Cassell Coliseum on January 30, 2025. Photo: Getty

The sophomore guard is averaging 26.7 ppg during this stretch. Hidalgo is the nation's second-leading scorer, trailing only Florida State Seminoles' Ta'Niya Latson in that department.

It wasn't just Hidalgo who punished Virginia Tech's defense though. Olivia Miles scored 15 points on 5-for-14 shooting. She was perfect from the free throw line, going 4-of-4 at the charity stripe. She struggled with her outside shot, though, missing five of her six attempts from the 3-point area.

Miles, who also had four assists, one rebound and one block, was a workhorse for coach Niele Ivey. She played a game-high 39 minutes against Virginia Tech. Miles entered the game averaging 33.8 minutes per contest.

Liza Karlen also contributed, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds for Notre Dame. She displayed perfection against the Hokies, making all five of her field-goal attempts and her two free throws.

It was just the second time this season that Karlen has scored in double figures for the Irish. The last time she achieved that feat was on Dec. 22, when she scored 15 points against Loyola Maryland.

Hidalgo and Co. will be in action again when they take on the Louisville Cardinals next at KFC Yum! Center on Sunday.

