Hannah Hidalgo stats tonight: How did Notre Dame star fare vs NC State? (Feb. 22)

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame (24-3, 15-1 ACC) in the high-octane double OT 104-95 loss to NC State (22-5, 14-2 conference) at Reynolds Coliseum on Saturday. The star scored 26 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 46 minutes of action.

It was a sluggish outing for the guard as she shot just 8 of 26 from the field (2 of 7 from the 3-point line) for one of her least efficient games of the season.

Hidalgo scored the Fighting Irish's opening points and shouldered the team as the Wolfpack fought to dictate momentum. She scored 11 points in the first quarter on 3 of 9 shooting. The guard also blocked a 3-pointer from Zamareya Jones in the stretch. The remaining cast scored nine points on 4 of 9 shooting.

Hannah Hidalgo picked Zoe Brooks to begin the second quarter, which Notre Dame failed to convert. She then made a triple to give the Fighting Irish a 25-23 lead. However, she missed her next six field goal attempts.

The third quarter saw Hidalgo diversifying her impact by finding her teammates and using her quickness to attack the paint. She impacted multiple go-ahead baskets, scoring seven points.

The guard scored six in the fourth but had a poor defensive outing as her three fouls resulted in six crucial NC State points. It only kept the Wolfpack in the game but gave Zoe Brooks enough momentum to impact the win. Hidalgo was rendered scoreless after the regulation and was fouled out a minute before the game.

NC State fans also came prepared against Hannah Hidalgo

Hannah Hidalgo exchanged blows and baskets with Zoe Brooks the entire game. Brooks scored a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds. She was teammates with Hidalgo in middle school and the EYBL circuit. Moreover, NC State fans also came prepared, adding more pressure on Hidalgo.

One of the fans held a custom banner, reminding the Notre Dame star of an incident after her freshman year.

"Hey Hannah, you need the rainbow to get to the gold," the sign read.

In Jul. 2024, Hannah Hidalgo shared a video of commentator Candace Owens on her Instagram who said that same-sex marriages are a "sin" in the video.

The incident resulted in an immediate backlash from the fans, resulting in the deletion of the post from Hidalgo's account. However, the guard has yet to address the incident.

