“Happy birthday mother”- Haley Cavinder wishes Cowboys’ Dakoda Shepley’s wife Sloan a special birthday on IG

Haley Cavinder took to Instagram to wish Sloan Shepley a happy birthday on January 20. Shepley, the wife of Cowboys player Dakoda Shepley, is seen posing with Cavinder in a selfie, with Haley writing a special birthday message for her over the image.

"Happy birthday mother! ily & have the best day @sloan_shepley 🤍🤍🤍" Cavinder wrote.

Dakoda Shepley is a teammate of Jake Ferguson at the Dallas Cowboys, who is currently dating Haley Cavinder. You can see the picture and Cavinder's birthday message below.

Haley Cavinder wishes her boyfriend Jake Ferguson a happy birthday

Haley Cavinder, a prominent Miami basketball player and one-half of the popular Cavinder twins, took a moment to celebrate her boyfriend’s special day recently. Jake Ferguson, tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, turned 26, and Haley made sure to honor the occasion.

She posted a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram, sharing heartfelt words and a collection of photos with her million followers.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY," Haley wrote with a heart emoji. "I love you and this life with you, [Jake Ferguson]."

Haley Cavinder can be seen sporting a stylish leopard-print coat during a date night with Ferguson.

Jake Ferguson, a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, had a good season at AT&T Stadium where he caught 25 passes for 225 yards. Despite injuries impacting his year, he managed to finish with 59 receptions for 494 yards across 14 games. He’s now focused on recovering and making a strong comeback for the 2025 NFL season.

Meanwhile, Haley has been excelling on the court for the 11-7 Miami Hurricanes. In her final year of eligibility, she’s averaging 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game on 44.9% shooting from the field. Haley is joined on the team by her twin sister, Hanna, who is currently averaging 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

As Ferguson enjoys his offseason and works on his recovery, Haley and her sister Hanna will be preparing for their next matchup as they take on Clemson on Friday, January 24.

