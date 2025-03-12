"Hardest place I've had to play": Carmelo Anthony names Big Ten powerhouse as toughest arena he's played in

Carmelo Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, against some of the best players and teams in the league. However, Anthony recently revealed that the toughest arena he played in was during his collegiate career.

In a YouTube episode that was released on Anthony's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast on Thursday, the 10-time All-Star named Michigan State's Breslin Center as the toughest arena he played at.

"I faced a Tom Izzo team during my time at 'Cuse at Michigan State," Anthony said. "That game was crucial and we ended up being a tough win. A road win for us, and it's hard to win at Michigan State going on the road on a Saturday at 12 o'cock. It's nasty. I always say that’s the worst place, the hardest place I’ve ever had to play any basketball game, ever.”

Anthony played college basketball at Syracuse for one season. He averaged 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds when he led the Orange to the national title. However, Anthony's comments about playing at Breslin Center are a testament to the atmosphere Izzo and the Michigan State fans create at the arena.

Izzo has been Michigan State's coach since 1995. He led the Spartans to the national title in 2000, and has also guided them to 11 Big Ten regular season titles, along with six Big Ten Tournaments.

Michigan State also clinched the Big Ten regular season title under Izzo this year. The Spartans will now aim to secure the conference tournament title before the Big Dance.

Carmelo Anthony heaps praise on Duke's Cooper Flagg ahead of March Madness

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Carmelo Anthony waxed lyrical on Duke's standout player Cooper Flagg. The NBA legend also said that he was excited to see how the Blue Devils star performs in the NCAA Tournament.

"I love what Cooper Flagg is doing," Anthony said. "I love the way he's integrated himself into the Duke culture on campus and in the games. He's a Dukie. When you see him, you know he's a Dukie. I'm excited to see him make a run in the tournament."

Top-ranked Duke ended the regular season by winning the Atlantic Coast title. Flagg and co. will now set their sights on the conference tournament before thinking about the NCAA Tournament.

