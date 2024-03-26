Country star Caitlin Clark and the No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes have been the highest-scoring team this season in Division I women's basketball, winning their second-round NCAA WBK game against No. 8 seed West Virginia with a score of 64-54, on Monday.

Has Caitlin Clark ever won the NCAA National Championship?

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Caitlin Clark is 'yet' to secure the NCAA National Championship title in her illustrious four-season career in college basketball.

As one of the best college players ever, Clark is focused on winning a title before she leaves for the WNBA, but her stardom remains unfazed regardless of whether or not she achieves this goal.

Last season, Clark and her team lost to the LSU Tigers in the national championship game.

With Iowa set to face off against Colorado in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 this coming Saturday, Clark's chances of winning a championship looks promising.

Analysts predict Iowa's national championship contention

On 'ESPN College Basketball Countdown to Gameday, longtime co-host Harry Lyles Jr. analyzed Clark's prospects for securing the NCAA national championship title.

“They are seeking Iowa's first ever NCAA tournament women's basketball title,” Lyles Jr. said in February. [Timestamp - 2:44]

“This team, to me, is not quite what they were last season, but I also don't know that that matters because if you've got ‘22’ on your team and she is the best player on the floor for six games, you can win any of those games.”

Amidst her electrifying scoring prowess in March Madness, Clark's expansive shooting range and knack for scoring from all corners of the court enhance her prospects for championship glory.

Caitlin Clark has been a record-breaking machine in this March Madness

Clark shattered the single-season scoring record as she propelled Iowa to a second-round victory with an astounding 32-point performance against West Virginia on Monday.

With this feat, she surged to 1,113 points, surpassing the previous Division I season record held by former Washington Huskies star, Kelsey Plum.

Clark has already broken several records, including Lynette Woodard's major-college women's record (for a women's scoring record of 3,649 points) and Pete Maravich's D-I overall record, earlier this March.

As a result, she became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer across men’s and women’s basketball.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the first half against the LSU Lady Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship.

Last season, before playing against South Carolina, Clark had a meeting with Brett Ledbetter, a performance consultant who works with the Hawkeyes. Ledbetter showed Clark a video clip from an Iowa scrimmage and asked her what she saw.

“A different person,” Clark said.

During their first meeting, Ledbetter asked Clark about the difference between a leader and a performer.

“A performer executes their assignment, and a leader elevates their team,” she said.

It seems, Caitlin Clark focused on the "actions between the actions" and exhibited remarkable coordination, much like NBA star Stephen Curry.

