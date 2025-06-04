"Hasn't beaten me in 1s since her freshman year": Flau'jae Johnson takes playful jab at teammate Mikaylah Williams' latest challenge

LSU standout Flau'jae Johnson took over the team's leadership last season after Angel Reese's departure to the WNBA. She helped to lead the Tigers to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Despite being eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft, Johnson opted to stay in Baton Rouge for an extra season.
Johnson has been concentrating on her music career in the offseason but has also been exchanging banter with her LSU teammates on social media ahead of next season.
On Tuesday evening, Johnson turned her attention to her teammate Mikaylah Williams who posted a clip on her Instagram stories while working out in the gym.
"@g.redus @flaujae It's 1's soon as I touchdown," Williams captioned the story.
Johnson reposted the clip on her Instagram stories with the caption:
"Y'all MK hasn't beaten me in 1's since freshman year. She be killing tho so."
Alongside Johnson, Williams was one of the Tigers' best performers last season. She averaged 17.3 points on 46.5% shooting from the floor, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Williams was named to the Team USA roster for the 2025 FIBA 3X3 Women's Series alongside UConn standout Sarah Strong, Oklahoma's Sahara Williams and Valencia star Cierra Burdick.
Flau'jae Johnson shared reasons for staying at LSU
During a segment of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast in April, Flau'jae Johnson broke down her reasons for staying at LSU.
“There was a lot of talk about me going into the draft," Johnson said. "I thought about it, but first of all, I’m not trying to go out on an L, second of all, you have to think about the CBA, third, I want to try to win. I know I can develop more. I’m a great player but I can’t turn it on and off.
"I love the WNBA but I don’t think it’s time yet. I talked to Kim Mulkey and we had a real conversation about how things are going and that really helped us see what we both think and how I can make this year my best year.”
Johnson, who won a national championship as a freshman, will aim for another title with Mikaylah Williams and South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley.
