“Haven't made a decision": UNC AD Bubba Cunningham remains silent about new basketball arena for Hubert Davis' squad

Will Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels play in a new basketball arena soon? UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham discussed the subject when asked about his future plans, in Tuesday's episode of the Carolina Insider.
Host Jones Angell asked Cunningham what he wants to accomplish as he transitions from a senior advisor to the chancellor and athletic director. Cunningham mentioned several things on his agenda, including a housing project for UNC students and a new stadium for the Tar Heels.
"We need a public-private partnership with some kind of economic development. We need affordable housing for the community," Cunningham said (at 8:57). "And we still haven't made a decision about the basketball arena."
Bubba Cunningham explained that they are still considering various options regarding the future home of UNC's basketball teams.
"The basketball arena could be renovated here. It could be built new on campus, or it could be built out there. So, I think some of those strategic decisions need to be made, and I think we've got to start thinking about more of a 10, 20, 30-year plan as opposed to, oh my gosh, we got rev share."
North Carolina's men's basketball team has been playing its home games at Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill since 1986. The arena has been renovated several times.
How Hubert Davis' UNC team performed at Dean Smith Center in the 2024-25 NCAA season
Hubert Davis and North Carolina performed well in their home games in the 2024-25 NCAA season. The Tar Heels won 12 of 15 games at Dean Smith Center, finishing the regular season with a 20-12 record.
Among the teams UNC defeated at home last season were Elon, American, Georgia Tech, La Salle, Campbell, SMU, California, Boston College, Pittsburgh, NC State, Virginia and Miami (FL). The Tar Heels' three home losses came against Alabama, Stanford and rivals Duke.
The Blue Devils pulled away in the second half of the Tar Heels' regular-season finale at Dean Smith Center, outscoring UNC 39-27 to secure an 82-69 victory. Four players scored in double figures for Duke, including Cooper Flagg, who dropped 15 points. RJ Davis led North Carolina in scoring in his final collegiate home game, with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting.
