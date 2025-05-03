RJ Davis drops 2-word reaction to intense practice session with renowned basketball coach

Former North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis was one of the best players in the college circuit last offseason. This year, he is poised to take his talents to the NBA. The UNC standout was seen working out with player development trainer Jamal "Dash" Lovell on Friday.

Ad

Lovell has an extensive coaching background and specializes particularly in skill enhancement and ball handling. A glimpse of Davis' session with him came through the trainer's Instagram handle, where he posted a video on his story with the caption:

"Knowing is everything"

Davis, who was in the middle of a 3-point and layup drill in the video, reposted it on his story with a two-word reaction:

"Real Spill," he posted.

Ad

Trending

UNC's Davis works out with a skills trainer on Friday | via @ariidavis_/Instagram

Jamal Lovell understands the intricacies of the big league as he had served as the assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks in the past. He is also the founder of Dashletics, a training organization through which he has worked with notable names like Paul George, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Walker, Jalen Green and others.

Ad

Ad

RJ Davis is coming off a stellar senior year, averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 41.3% shooting. The super-senior guard exhausted his college eligibility for the 2025-26 season, making him one of the four non-returning starting lineup players for the program.

RJ Davis did not receive an invite from the NBA for the combine

RJ Davis was one of the most celebrated college players the previous season. However, the guard, including several other surprising names, did not earn an invitation to the 2025 NBA draft combine.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even though Davis did not post his best statistical campaign last year, he showcased poise and leadership in high-stakes moments. He exits UNC with a Jerry West and ACC Player of the Year award. He was also a finalist for the Naismith & Wooden Award.

The combine provides opportunities to players to showcase their talent in front of NBA decision makers. Nevertheless, a non-invite does not completely diminish RJ Davis' chances to make it to the big league.

He can either detour to the G League or overseas to eventually land in the NBA or work his way through two-way contracts or undrafted free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here