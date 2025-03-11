"Haven't seen a coach snubbed like this since Coach K": Duke calls out ACC as Pat Kelsey wins Coach of the Year award

The Duke Blue Devils called out the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday after Louisville’s Pat Kelsey was named the 2024-25 ACC Coach of the Year. Duke showed its support for coach Jon Scheyer on its X (formerly Twitter) account, listing several reasons why Coach K’s successor deserved the honor.

The Blue Devils tagged Scheyer in their post, comparing his Coach of the Year snub to what Mike Krzyzewski experienced during his final 22 seasons at Duke despite his many accomplishments. They highlighted Coach K’s achievements during that period.

"Haven't seen a coach snubbed for ACC COTY like this since Coach K didn't win it once over his final 22 seasons, which included 3 national titles, 10 ACC Tourney titles, 5 ACC RS titles and 11 30-win seasons," Duke posted on X.

The Blue Devils then praised Jon Scheyer, posting his achievements in the 2024-25 NCAA season. He led the team to 10 ACC victories by at least 25 points, the most all-time, and also guided Duke to its largest win ever in four ACC road venues.

Scheyer also led the Blue Devils to a 19-1 record in the ACC, the most regular-season wins in the conference since the league moved to a 20-game season in the 2019-20 campaign. The Blue Devils stamped their class against ACC opposition, with their plus-434 point differential the best by a power conference team in 70 years.

Scheyer also helped Duke lead the ACC in both scoring offense and scoring defense, resulting in the second-best scoring margin in conference history (22.1 points per game). Additionally, the Blue Devils posted the highest adjusted offensive rating by an ACC team in more than 30 years (129.1).

Pat Kelsey beats Duke's Jon Scheyer for 2025 ACC Coach of the Year Award

Despite all of Jon Scheyer's accomplishments with the Blue Devils this season, the ACC awarded the Coach of the Year honor to Louisville's Pat Kelsey. He led the Cardinals to a 25-6 slate in the 2024-25 regular season, a vast improvement from the 12 wins they compiled in the past two seasons combined.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half against the California Golden Bears at KFC Yum! Center. Photo: Imagn

Kelsey became the first Louisville coach since Rick Pitino in the 2004-05 season to win a conference Coach of the Year award. Pitino won his award when the Cardinals were still competing in Conference USA.

