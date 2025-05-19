"He better be locked for next season": Fans react as former Miami hooper Haley Cavinder shows her fiancé Jake Ferguson's latest "addiction"

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is working on his skills in another sport this offseason. Ferguson's fiancée, former Miami women's basketball player Haley Cavinder, posted a video of the football star practicing his golf swing on TikTok Sunday.
"'You're so dramatic' My fiancé on a Sunday morning," the TikTok video shared with the Cavinder twins' 4.6 million followers said.
"His addiction," the TikTok caption read.
Fans shared their reactions to Jake Ferguson's offseason hobby in the comments.
"He better be locked for next season go Ferguson!!!!!!!!!!"
"🔥🔥🔥"
"PERFECT"
"My goat🙏🏻"
Some offered golf tips.
"Tell him not to break his wrist on his back swing and keep all his weight on his front foot, ball back of the stance🫡 Golf tok checking in"
"Scoops with his wrist too much"
Jake Ferguson's proposal to Haley Cavinder
Wedding planning is in full swing for Cavinder and Ferguson. The Cowboys star popped the question on a beautiful white sand beach in Fort Myers, Florida, in front of friends and family.
A white floral backdrop made for gorgeous photos of the special event. The athletic power couple shared news of their engagement via Instagram on April 18 with photos of Cavinder's reaction to the proposal, photos of the couple and a close-up look at Cavinder's ring.
"The easiest love," the Instagram caption read.
Ferguson gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the day of his proposal. He posted a TikTok vlog on the Cavinder twins' account showing how he prepared for the big day. In the video, the tight end shared that he knew Cavinder would be his wife eight days after meeting her and that the baller is his "why" for everything he does in life.
Cavinder has continued to take her social media followers through her wedding preparations. Recently, she posted a TikTok video of herself touring a wedding venue alongside her twin Hanna, her mom and Ferguson's mom.
Since Jake Ferguson's picture-perfect proposal last month, he and Cavinder have been planning their wedding and bringing fans along for the ride.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.