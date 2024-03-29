"He was cute, he was a great lifter": Haley Cavinder finds a perfect workout date for Hanna Cavinder on Tinder

Haley Cavinder is super busy preparing for her final year in college basketball and can't find the time to train and work out with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder. However, she's not leaving Hanna high and dry. Haley posted a reel on Instagram explaining how she found the perfect hack for Hanna to find a workout partner.

"So we went on my Tinder account and changed my bio so I could find a match who's down for a little workout date," Haley says in the video.

After getting a match, Hanna looked quite happy as she said:

"So we're meeting up tomorrow. Neither of us wants to skip leg day so Iit's gonna be the perfect date."

"And don't worry guys, I'm gonna be there to see how it goes," Haley Cavinder chimed in.

Hanna later explained how her workout date didn't pan out:

"Honestly, the day went better than expected. He was cute, he was funny, he was a great lifter. So I'll let you guys know if there's a second date."

The reel was captioned:

"Haley wingwoman @tinder #tinderuambassador"

The Cavinder twins have stormed the college basketball landscape with their glamorous style and NIL deals. Posting regularly on social media, the sisters have amassed a massive 324K following on Instagram.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder overcome NCAA violations

Hanna and Haley Cavinder made headlines when they transferred from Fresno State to Miami in 2022. However, their move invited an NCAA investigation into possible violations during their recruitment process.

Miami coach Katie Meier faced accusations of level II infractions for introducing the twins to a booster, John Ruiz, which breached NCAA rules. However, the investigation found no direct link between the twins' recruitment and any improper activities related to name, image and likeness.

Following the inquiry, the NCAA Committee on Infractions expressed concern over the leniency of the penalties imposed on Miami, particularly the absence of disassociating the involved booster. This even prompted criticism from John Ruiz, who felt unjustly targeted by the NCAA.

In response to the sanctions, the twins and Ruiz took a defiant stance. Haley Cavinder shared a video on social media, mocking the NCAA's actions, suggesting a lack of appreciation for the value of female athletes.

Despite the controversy, the consequences were minimal. Meier received a three-game suspension, and the program was fined, but neither the twins nor the booster faced disciplinary action.

