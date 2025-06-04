"He was Dell Curry's son at Davidson": Analyst reflects on $240,000,000 worth Stephen Curry's magical Elite Eight run

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry played college basketball at Davidson for three seasons, leading the Wildcats to an improbable Elite Eight appearance in 2008. Curry propelled Davidson to national prominence during his sophomore year, securing the Southern Conference title, averaging 25.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

On Tuesday, analysts Matt Norlander and Gary Parrishdiscussed the most impactful storylines in college basketball this century on CBS Sports' "Eye on College Basketball" podcast.

The duo ranked Stephen Curry, whose estimated net worth is $240 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, and Davidson's Elite Eight run as No. 21 on their list.

"For people who didn't live through it, just understand — before this happened, Steph Curry was not Steph Curry. He was Dell Curry's kid at Davidson," Parrish said (Timestamp: 58:55). "Like a good mid-major player. That's all he was.

"He was not an NBA prospect at all. He had never been considered anything other than a little guy who could shoot and whose dad played in the NBA. That's it."

Parrish remembered media members covering the Charlotte regional gathering for drinks and wondered if Curry, son of former NBA star Dell Curry, could replicate his first and second round performances. In the Sweet 16, Curry scored 33 points against Wisconsin while shooting 11-of-22 from the field and 6 of 11 from beyond the arc.

"To me, that’s the night it happened," Parrish said. It’s Friday night, and it felt like a moment. 'Let’s see what he does next.' And, oh buddy, he did it. I feel like that night — the Friday night of the Wisconsin game — is when the Steph Curry thing really took off."

How Stephen Curry's Davidson won SoCon title after a poor start to the season

Stephen Curry had a surreal sophomore campaign at Davidson. In the 2007-08 season, the Wildcats had a slow start to the season, starting 4-6, before going on a 25-game winning streak, including a 20-0 record in conference play to win the SoCon regular season and tournament titles.

They lost against North Carolina, Duke, NC State and UCLA — all nonconference opponents. Except for a handful of games, Curry led Davidson in scoring in almost every game.

He dropped a season-high 41 points in leading his team to victory against UNC Greensboro on Feb. 13. He scored a total of 931 points that season, including 162 3-pointers.

The postseason was no different. Stephen Curry averaged 22.6 points in the SoCon Tournament and 32.0 points in the NCAA Tournament.

