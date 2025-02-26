"He is going to be a problem in the NBA": Fans react as Duke star Isaiah Evans catches fire from beyond the arc vs Miami

Isaiah Evans and the second-ranked Duke Blue Devils cruised to victory on Tuesday night, destroying the Miami Hurricanes 97-60 in their ACC clash at Watsco Center. Evans starred in the rout, dropping 16 points off the bench for coach Jon Scheyer.

Ad

Evans scored all of his points in the first half, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc to help Duke build a 47-32 lead at the break. He knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers during the middle of the first half to give the Blue Devils a commanding 29-14 advantage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

College hoops fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Isaiah Evans' scorching performance against the Hurricanes.

"He is going to be a problem in the NBA," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nice jab step, bro was on fire. Defense was non existent," one fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Such a skilled shooter! Isaiah Evans ftw for the Dukes. Very skilled," one fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other reactions.

"Isaiah Evans is absolutely lighting it up for Duke! 5-6 from three in the first half against Miami—freshman or not, this kid's got NBA potential written all over him! Can't wait to see what he does next!" one fan posted.

"Bro is absolutely cooking," one fan tweeted.

"This guy is the TRUTH," one fan claimed.

Ad

Isaiah Evans gets offensive help from Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg in win over Miami

It wasn't just Isaiah Evans who wreaked havoc against Miami's defense as three other Duke players scored in double figures. Kon Knueppel led the team in scoring with 20 points. He shot 6-for-8, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point area.

Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) takes a shot as Miami defenders close in during the first half at Watsco Center. Photo: Imagn

Knueppel was automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down all four of his attempts. It was the fourth time this season the freshman guard has scored at least 20 points in a game. He previously reached that mark against North Carolina, Maine and Miami.

Ad

Cooper Flagg added 16 points for the Blue Devils, who bolstered their overall record to 25-3. He shot 6-for-9 overall and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. Flagg also dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds in 27 minutes.

Caleb Foster also provided some offense off the bench, scoring 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. He has scored in double figures in three of his last four games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here