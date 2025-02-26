“When you’re a great player, you’re gonna go to a bad team”: Ex-NBA pros discuss Cooper Flagg’s potential NBA future

Cooper Flagg's freshman season in the NCAA is soon ending, and anticipation is already building about the Duke star's plans moving forward. Former NBA champion Matt Barnes discussed the teen phenom's possible move to the professional ranks with guest Keyon Dooling on the "All The Smoke" podcast, which posted the segment on its Instagram page on Tuesday.

Ad

Dooling, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, got candid about Flagg possibly joining the pro league as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

"The hard part is when you’re a great player, you’re gonna go to a bad team,” Dooling said. “But I think he’s talented enough. I think he’s popular enough. And more so than anything, he’s got a motor. He’s a skill player who plays with energy."

Ad

Trending

"I think our game needs him to be successful, and getting him in the right place and the right situation definitely helps incubate that talent, cultivate that talent, develop that talent."

Ad

Dooling advised Flagg to apply for the NBA draft after completing his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils, given the riches that are waiting for him in the world's top professional basketball league.

"I don’t think you should wait," Dooling said. "I think you should go and become a pro. Just the money that is available in the NBA right now, man. I know NIL sounds cool when you’re young."

Ad

Matt Barnes echoed Keyon Dooling's sentiment, saying that the money Cooper Flagg is getting in the NCAA right now through NIL is nothing compared to what he will earn in the NBA.

Cooper Flagg helps Duke record fifth straight victory in win over Miami

Cooper Flagg and the second-ranked Duke Blue Devils extended their winning streak to five games on Tuesday night, crushing the Miami Hurricanes 97-60 at Watsco Center. Flagg was one of four players to score in double figures for the Blue Devils, who improved their record to 25-3.

Ad

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (#2) drives to the basket as Miami Hurricanes guard A.J. Staton-McCray (#11) defends during the first half at Watsco Center. Photo: Imagn

Flagg scored 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting. He was automatic at the charity stripe, knocking down all three of his free-throw attempts. He also had six assists and five rebounds for the Blue Devils, who bolstered their ACC slate to 15-1.

Flagg got some offensive help from Kon Knueppel, who led all scorers with 20 points. Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster contributed off the bench, scoring 16 and 10 points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here