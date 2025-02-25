"We need American-born white player" - Ex-Celtics guard makes feelings known on Cooper Flagg considering Duke return despite 2025 NBA Draft buzz

There have been speculations that college superstar Cooper Flagg could return to Duke for another year. While there aren't confirmations about the matter, Flagg's decision could change the 2025 NBA draft. Coming into the draft, many consider the forward to be the projected top pick.

On Tuesday, a video from the show "All The Smoke" was posted where Matt Barnes welcomed former Boston Celtics guard Keyon Dooling. In the clip, the two ex-players talked about the rumors about Flagg's plans to return to college.

According to Dooling, he doesn't mind if Flagg decides to stay for another year at Duke. He said that he supports player freedom. However, he said that the league needs someone like the star forward.

"I think he has a great opportunity right now," Dooling said. "Because at the end of the day, when you're considered the No. 1 pick, the only way you can go is down. But I like player freedom.

"But I think our game needs Cooper ... We need an American-born white player to come in and represent ... I think he's talented enough, I think he's popular enough. More so than anything, he's got a motor."

Dooling continued to expound on how good Flagg is. He pointed out how the forward is a skilled player who brings much energy to a team. Because of that, the league needs him even more.

The former athlete ended his take on Flagg, saying he shouldn't wait. Dooling encouraged the youngster to pursue the NBA and become a professional basketball star. He also believed that the young forward would make more money in the big league than in college.

Cooper Flagg liked a post about him potentially playing with Victor Wembanyama

While the San Antonio Spurs already have a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama, some fans believe they could add another star in Cooper Flagg.

The French star's fresh health news has given San Antonio a 3% chance of acquiring the 6-foot-9 forward. Fans even got excited about the prospect of the two playing for the same squad when Flagg liked a post about it.

On Instagram, there was a post by ESPN BET about the potential team-up of Wemby and Flagg. Fans noticed that the Duke star liked the post.

