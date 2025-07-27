"He could have played through it": Florida's Todd Golden provides update on Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland's surgery 

Former Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland declared for the 2025 NBA draft and entered the transfer portal in April. After withdrawing his name from draft consideration in May, Fland joined coach Todd Golden's Florida Gators.Fland had a sports hernia surgery on July 3 after participating in the first three weeks of the Gators' summer workouts. While speaking at a booster event on Friday, national championship-winning coach, Todd Golden gave an update about Fland's surgery and availability for the September fall camp.“Boogie’s been out a little bit, but he’ll be back for the start of camp in September,” Golden said. “He had a little sports hernia surgery, 4-6 weeks (of recovery). He had it on July 3rd, so he’ll be back for when school starts. He could have played through it, but it made more sense to get it taken care of, so he didn't have to worry about it during the season.&quot;When he was healthy, he came in and actually looked great. And they're all great kids. They're awesome players, but there's no selfishness. I think they're gonna be really, really good together.&quot;Last season, Boogie Fland missed significant game time after sustaining a right thumb injury which required surgery. Despite missing a huge chunk of the season, Boogie Fland averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 5.1 assists for coach John Calipari's Razorbacks as they reached the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.Boogie Fland headlines Gators' rebuildBoogie Fland played for coach John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks for one season after following him to Fayetteville after decommitting from the Kentucky Wildcats following his shock departure last year.Fland will headline Florida's revamped back court that will include former Princeton standout Xaivian Lee and Ohio star AJ Brown, who will replace Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard, Denzel Aberdeen and Alijah Martin who graduated and entered the transfer portal.Speaking at the booster event on Friday, Todd Golden revealed that before his surgery, Fland and Lee struck up a chemistry during the Gators' summer workouts.“But when he (Fland) was healthy, him and X (Lee) did great. And they’re all great kids, man. They’re awesome players, but there’s no selfishness. I think they’ll be really, really good together.”Boogie Fland was the No. 7-ranked prospect while Xaivian Lee was the No. 39-ranked prospect in the transfer portal according to On3 and will headline Golden's rebuild of the reigning national champions as they attempt to repeat next season.