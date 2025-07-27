  • home icon
  "He could have played through it": Florida's Todd Golden provides update on Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland's surgery 

"He could have played through it": Florida's Todd Golden provides update on Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland's surgery 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Jul 27, 2025 11:10 GMT
Coach Todd Golden and Boogie Fland
Coach Todd Golden and Boogie Fland

Former Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland declared for the 2025 NBA draft and entered the transfer portal in April. After withdrawing his name from draft consideration in May, Fland joined coach Todd Golden's Florida Gators.

Fland had a sports hernia surgery on July 3 after participating in the first three weeks of the Gators' summer workouts. While speaking at a booster event on Friday, national championship-winning coach, Todd Golden gave an update about Fland's surgery and availability for the September fall camp.

“Boogie’s been out a little bit, but he’ll be back for the start of camp in September,” Golden said. “He had a little sports hernia surgery, 4-6 weeks (of recovery). He had it on July 3rd, so he’ll be back for when school starts. He could have played through it, but it made more sense to get it taken care of, so he didn't have to worry about it during the season.
"When he was healthy, he came in and actually looked great. And they're all great kids. They're awesome players, but there's no selfishness. I think they're gonna be really, really good together."
Last season, Boogie Fland missed significant game time after sustaining a right thumb injury which required surgery.

Despite missing a huge chunk of the season, Boogie Fland averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 5.1 assists for coach John Calipari's Razorbacks as they reached the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Boogie Fland headlines Gators' rebuild

Boogie Fland played for coach John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks for one season after following him to Fayetteville after decommitting from the Kentucky Wildcats following his shock departure last year.

Fland will headline Florida's revamped back court that will include former Princeton standout Xaivian Lee and Ohio star AJ Brown, who will replace Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard, Denzel Aberdeen and Alijah Martin who graduated and entered the transfer portal.

Speaking at the booster event on Friday, Todd Golden revealed that before his surgery, Fland and Lee struck up a chemistry during the Gators' summer workouts.

“But when he (Fland) was healthy, him and X (Lee) did great. And they’re all great kids, man. They’re awesome players, but there’s no selfishness. I think they’ll be really, really good together.”

Boogie Fland was the No. 7-ranked prospect while Xaivian Lee was the No. 39-ranked prospect in the transfer portal according to On3 and will headline Golden's rebuild of the reigning national champions as they attempt to repeat next season.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Bhargav
