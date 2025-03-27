John Calipari gives bittersweet update on Adou Thierro and Boogie Fland before Arkansas face Texas Tech in Sweet 16

Arkansas coach John Calipari has led his No. 10-seeded Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after overcoming coach Rick Pitino's much-fancied St. John's Red Storm in the second round on Saturday. Next up for Calipari is a clash against the No. 3-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the clash, Calipari has been dealing with injuries to star players, including ex-Kentucky forward Adou Thiero, who has been missing since February with a hyperextended left knee although he trained on Tuesday. Freshman guard Boogie Fland had thumb surgery on Jan. 22 but has been training with the team during the Big Dance.

During his pregame news conference, the charismatic Calipari revealed the injury status of the duo and how they helped the team during their March Madness run (2:32).

"Adou (Thiero) practiced today; leg was bothering him yesterday, so I didn't put him through anything," John Calipari said.

"We'll see tomorrow. I mean, if we have 8-10 minutes from him in case of foul trouble, would help, but we're fine. Let me just say, for both he and Boogie (Fland). First of all, the players that stepped in, they all took advantage. But when Boogie comes back and says to me, 'I can play, but I don't wanna hurt this team.' What?

"When I went to the other players and said, 'Boogie, he thinks he can do this,' they all said, 'Coach, we need him.' And it talks about the character because I know there had to be people in his ear, in his orbit that were saying, 'Why would you play again? You don't have to play.' And he was like, 'I wanna help my teammates.' Don't you want that guy in your team? That's part of being evaluated. And Adou said the same."

John Calipari assured by Adou Thiero & Boogie Fland's attitudes

Despite missing most of the year with a thumb injury, Boogie Fland is still projected as a potential first-round pick during the 2025 NBA Draft, in ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony's latest mock draft.

Despite his star status, Fland told ESPN that he was ready to embrace a bench role during the Big Dance.

"I'm just willing to embrace it, whatever is necessary for me to help the team win off the bench," Boogie Fland said.

Adou Thiero has averaged 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Razorbacks this season after following John Calipari from Kentucky last season. He has powered through injury to be available for the later stages of the NCAA Tournament.

John Calipari has already exceeded expectations with the Razorbacks by reaching the Sweet 16, and the positive attitude of his star players is fueling the push for glory for Arkansas.

