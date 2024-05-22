“He’s brought it up a couple of times” - Bronny James opens up about LeBron James’ excitement to play with him

There is a lot of excitement with the incoming crop of NBA hopefuls as the 2024 NBA draft happens in a little over a month. One of the more intriguing names is Bronny James as there have been conversations regarding if he will pair up with a certain family member.

James was asked about a few things during the NBA draft combine interview. He was asked if he ever wondered about playing his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

"My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course get to the NBA ... I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course, he's brought it up a couple times," Bronny James said (h/t ESPN).

Bronny James also compared his game to Davion Mitchell, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. It was in terms of impacting winning when on the court and knowing their role in the team.

Bronny James has been one of the more interesting prospects because people are unsure where he can get drafted. People have projected him as a second-round pick, while he is also being projected in mock drafts as high as a lottery pick.

Where would be the best fit for Bronny James in the NBA?

Bronny James technically can return to college basketball. However, he will join the 2024 NBA draft and forego his remaining NCAA eligibility. If he were to be drafted within the 60 picks in the draft class, there are a few different options.

One would be the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have a lot of draft capital. They can tap into his potential by having him play in a system with players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

Another would be the Los Angeles Lakers as LeBron James is a free agent. He has spoken about playing with his son in the NBA. So this could be a chance of getting him to re-sign with the team or opting into his player option.