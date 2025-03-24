  • home icon
  "He's literally a little you": College hoops fans react to Kylie Feuerbach cuddling with her puppy in latest TikTok

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Mar 24, 2025 06:28 GMT
Kylie Feuerbach
Iowa's guard Kylie Feuerbach posted a video cozying up with her dog, Tobi, in her latest TikTok update. The senior was in a car, holding the pet in her arms and posing for the camera during the golden hour.

The golden Maltipoo is a regular feature on Feuerbach's social media, be it Instagram stories or dedicated photo dumps. It also has a dedicated private Instagram account, @tobithemaltipoo.

Kylie Feuerbach's TikTok video with her Maltipoo dog, Tobi | via @kyliefeuerbach/TikTok

College basketball fans reacted to the heart-warming video in the comment section:

"He’s literally a little you and idk how to explain it," a fan wrote.
"He’s getting so big 😭 soon you’ll have a teenager," a user commented.
"Love Tobi so much!!!! He’s such an adorable puppy!!!!" another fan added.

Some fans also mentioned Feuerbach's role with the Hawkeyes:

"Fabulous win , Tobi needs an Iowa Jersy 💯♥," a user wrote.
"Tobi should be the Iowa WBB mascot alongside Herky😍," a fan commented.
"The pup is so cute. Great job tonight. I like that you're being a little more aggressive on your drives and more sure of yourself. Now get Oklahoma. let's go!!!!" another user added.
Fans react to Feuerbach's post with Tobi | via @kyliefeuerbach/TikTok

Kylie Feuerbach will return to Iowa for one last season

Kylie Feuerbach announced last week that she will opt into her final year of college eligibility to return to the Iowa Hawkeyes. She revealed her decision to her teammates during a huddle in one of its practice sessions.

It will be the guard's sixth year of college basketball. Her extended college career comes through a season of NCAA COVID-19 eligibility extension and a medical redshirt year behind her knee injury in the 2022-23 season.

The defense-first guard is in the middle of her best year of production. She is averaging career highs in points (6.5 ppg), assists (2.4 apg), steals (1.3 spg), field goal attempts (5.8) and minutes (25.3).

Kylie Feuerbach is currently spearheading Iowa's NCAA tournament run, which they entered as the No. 6 seed in the Spokane 4 region. The Hawkeyes defeated the MVC champions No. 11 Murray State 92-57 on Saturday.

They will now face No. 3 Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center on Monday. ESPN's matchup predictor gives OU a 72.8% chance of advancing to the Sweet 16.

Edited by Ruth John S
