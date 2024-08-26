"He's my only one so it's been him and I for a long time": La La Anthony opens up on her close bond with son Kiyan

American actress La La Anthony shares a very close bond with his son and basketball prodigy Kiyan Anthony. Just like his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old is working hard to pursue his dreams of playing in the NBA and making a name for himself. And his mother has always been a strong supporter and motivator in this journey.

La La Anthony held a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram on Sunday. During the session, one fan asked her about how she developed this close relationship with her son.

She replied by talking about how Kiyan is her only child and how she always wanted to build a friendly relationship with her children based on mutual love and respect.

"He's my only one so it's been him and I for a long time. I always said when I had a child I wanted him to be my bestfriend and I wanted him to look at me as his bestfriend so I think I just created that bond from love with Kiyan but at the same time he still understands I'm his mom first."

Credits: Lala Anthony Instagram

La La Anthony and her ex-husband, former NBA star, Carmelo Anthony got engaged back in 2004. They welcomed Kiyan into this world in 2007 before marrying in 2010.

However, the former couple decided to separate from each other in 2017 but got back together a year later. La La filed for an official divorce from Carmelo in 2021, but they continue to work together to raise Kiyan.

La La Anthony reveals reason behind keeping surname despite divorce

It's been three years since Carmelo and La La separated from each other. But she continues to use the Anthony surname. According to an article by Page Six on August 17, La La decided to keep being Ms. Anthony because of her son.

She talked about wanting to be able to buy Kiyan's NBA jersey and how the situation changes when it's about your son and being his pillar of support.

"That's why I haven't changed my last name yet," La La replied to Taylor Rooks' comments about buying Kiyan's NBA jersey. "I'm gonna keep it around for a little while. It's different when it's your kid. It's just a whole different ball game. It feels like a brand new journey that I'm going on with him."

Kiyan is set to enter his final year in high school and will begin his collegiate journey as a prospect of the 2025 recruiting class.

