AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2026 class by ESPN before reclassifying to 2025, turned heads as fans buzzed over a clip on social media. On Saturday, the 6-foot-8 forward practiced shooting drills ahead of his freshman season with BYU.Dybantsa, who boasts $4.1 million (Per On3) in NIL valuation, was captured putting up shots during a workout session with shooting coach Chris Matthews, also known as Lethal Shooter. The footage drew attention with fans praising Dybantsa’s work ethic, skill and readiness to dominate at the next level.“AJ Dybantsa understands that GREATNESS doesn’t come easy! It everyday working on his craft! He’s never satisfied!💪🏾,” Matthews wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post sparked reactions from fans as they expressed their thoughts on the clip.“He wants it, EARLY! He understands it!” a fan commented.“He is gonna be a great NBA basketball player,” another fan said.In October 2023, Dybantsa announced his decision to reclassify to the 2025 class, accelerating his path toward college basketball. On Dec. 10, 2024, during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, he committed to BYU, becoming the highest-ranked recruit in the program’s history. Boston College reportedly became the first to offer him a Division I scholarship, followed by a list of programs including Duke, Kentucky, Alabama, North Carolina and UConn. Fans continued to express their excitement at the clip of Dybantsa, praising him as the next big star.“THE FUTURE OF THE LEAGUE! 🔥” another fan wrote.“Next big thing 🔥🔥🔥,” a fan said.“We got @lethalshooter in the house with AJ,” a fan commented.Fans impressed as $4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa shows off his skills in BYU workout session - Image source: Instagram/lethalshooterFans have noted his dedication to training and praised his commitment. They also noted that coaches like Matthews are a “staple in anyone’s journey to greatness.” AJ Dybantsa speaks about BYU’s goal of winning a national titleAJ Dybantsa appeared to have set the bar high as he prepared for his first collegiate season. The forward made his intentions clear about the Cougars’ ambitions for the 2026 NCAA Tournament in an interview on Jul.19 on SportsCenter NEXT.“I think the only goal we’ve got in mind is winning a national championship,” Dybantsa said. “We got to the Sweet 16 last year as a first-year coach (Kevin Young), so I think we're only gonna go farther.”After transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa, California, Dybantsa made his mark on the AAU circuit, leading the 2023 Nike Peach Jam in scoring with 25.8 points per game for Boston’s Expressions Elite.On the international stage, Dybantsa helped team USA secure gold at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey and the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, where he earned MVP honors. After a strong Sweet 16 run in 2025, the Cougars will be hoping to go all the way with their freshman star.