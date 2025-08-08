$4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa drops 1-word reaction as he returns on court for BYU workout session

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is set to begin his college basketball career in November. He is expected to make his debut against three-time national champions Villanova on November 3.The 18-year-old has returned to the court as BYU gears up for the upcoming season. The Cougars managed a 26-10 record (14-6 in Big 12) to tie for fourth place with the Arizona Wildcats last season.With Dybantsa on the roster, BYU fans will hope to clinch the title this season. The $4.1 million NIL-valued star (via On3) posted a compilation of his workout sessions on his Instagram handle on Friday. Dybantsa added music icon Taylor Swift's &quot;You Belong With Me&quot; in the background.&quot;Here,&quot; he wrote in caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe clip begins with AJ Dybantsa casually walking in for the practice session and transitions to the small forward throwing a pass to a teammate, who dunks it in. It was followed by an effortless 3-pointer from the No.1 recruit in the 2025 class.Dybantsa attended the NBA Summer League last month and received some wisdom from the former Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Kevin Garnett. He told ESPN's Jorge Sedano that his only goal in the first year of his college career is to win the national championship.He believes that the Cougars did an exceptional job reaching the Sweet 16 in Kevin Young's first year and is confident that they can go further this season.Dybantsa also opened up about comparisons with 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, saying:&quot;I wouldn’t say it’s too similar. I think he’s really one of one. But, I mean, I try to take a lot of things from his game, like the simplicity part of it, getting to your spots quicker and stuff like that.”The youngster is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft even before playing his first game at the college level.BYU makes major roster changes following Sweet 16 exit ft. AJ DybantsaAfter a disappointing loss in the Sweet 16 during last season's NCAA Tournament, Kevin Young has been relentless in reshaping his roster for next season.Young's first big recruiting win came with AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit from the 2025 class. Four-star center Xavion Staton adds size and athleticism to the frontcourt, and three-star power forward Chamberlain Burgess provides depth and flexibility in the forward rotation.The Cougars also added players through the transfer portal, including Southern Illinois Salukis' Kennard Davis, UC Riverside Highlanders' Nate Pickens and Washington Huskies' Dominique Diomande.