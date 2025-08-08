  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • $4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa drops 1-word reaction as he returns on court for BYU workout session

$4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa drops 1-word reaction as he returns on court for BYU workout session

By Nishant
Published Aug 08, 2025 18:38 GMT
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Jam Fest - Source: Imagn
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Jam Fest - Source: Imagn

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is set to begin his college basketball career in November. He is expected to make his debut against three-time national champions Villanova on November 3.

Ad

The 18-year-old has returned to the court as BYU gears up for the upcoming season. The Cougars managed a 26-10 record (14-6 in Big 12) to tie for fourth place with the Arizona Wildcats last season.

With Dybantsa on the roster, BYU fans will hope to clinch the title this season. The $4.1 million NIL-valued star (via On3) posted a compilation of his workout sessions on his Instagram handle on Friday. Dybantsa added music icon Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" in the background.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Here," he wrote in caption.
Ad

The clip begins with AJ Dybantsa casually walking in for the practice session and transitions to the small forward throwing a pass to a teammate, who dunks it in. It was followed by an effortless 3-pointer from the No.1 recruit in the 2025 class.

Dybantsa attended the NBA Summer League last month and received some wisdom from the former Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Kevin Garnett. He told ESPN's Jorge Sedano that his only goal in the first year of his college career is to win the national championship.

Ad

He believes that the Cougars did an exceptional job reaching the Sweet 16 in Kevin Young's first year and is confident that they can go further this season.

Dybantsa also opened up about comparisons with 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, saying:

"I wouldn’t say it’s too similar. I think he’s really one of one. But, I mean, I try to take a lot of things from his game, like the simplicity part of it, getting to your spots quicker and stuff like that.”
Ad

The youngster is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft even before playing his first game at the college level.

BYU makes major roster changes following Sweet 16 exit ft. AJ Dybantsa

After a disappointing loss in the Sweet 16 during last season's NCAA Tournament, Kevin Young has been relentless in reshaping his roster for next season.

Young's first big recruiting win came with AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit from the 2025 class. Four-star center Xavion Staton adds size and athleticism to the frontcourt, and three-star power forward Chamberlain Burgess provides depth and flexibility in the forward rotation.

The Cougars also added players through the transfer portal, including Southern Illinois Salukis' Kennard Davis, UC Riverside Highlanders' Nate Pickens and Washington Huskies' Dominique Diomande.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications