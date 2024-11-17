“Her on court theatrics are hilarious": Paige Bueckers gets big love from UConn fans after impressive buzzer beater vs. North Carolina 

Paige Bueckers impressed for the UConn Huskies, leading them to their first win on the road this season against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday.

The redshirt senior enthralled fans at the Greensboro Coliseum with her buzzer-beater during their 69-58 win over the Tar Heels.

With 5.5 seconds to go in the first quarter, Bueckers ran up the court before pulling up for a three-pointer with just a second to go. Despite being contested by Lanie Grant, she made the shot before strutting in front of the Tar Heels' bench, as the Huskies ended the quarter 25-14.

Bueckers' reactions throughout the game, including the one after the buzzer-beater, caught the attention of UConn fans on social media. Some of them saw the funny side of it, enjoying her antics on the court.

Paige Bueckers' on-court antics caught the eye of UConn fans.

"Her on court theatrics are hilarious lol," said one fan.

"Diana 2.0 she’s the best ref arguer I know. Atrue menace on the court with major efficiency," said another.

Renowned stylist Brittany Hampton added, "A menaceeeeeee"

Other fans were simply awestruck by the performance from the talented guard, singing her praises following their victory over the Tar Heels.

Other UConn fans were amazed by Paige Bueckers' performance against the Tar Heels.

"She's so fun to watch. And when she flips the switch, good luck to the other team," said one fan.

"ALL NIGHTTT! She’s feeling it this year & I’m here for it," said another.

Another fan added, "I legitimately can’t believe how blessed we are to be able to watch her hoop. Beautiful art. 1 of 1."

Paige Bueckers finishes as top scorer in ranked showdown

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies' scoring against the No. 14 Tar Heels, finishing with 29 points, four rebounds and four assists. She got help from Sarah Strong, the top recruit this season, who recorded an impressive double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds along with six assists and five blocks.

Paige Bueckers was instrumental in the UConn's first win on the road this season.

Redshirt sophomore Ice Brady came close to recording a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds to cap off a solid display for Geno Auriemma's side in their first game on the road.

The Huskies will return to Storrs to take on the FDU Knights on November 20 at 7PM ET.

