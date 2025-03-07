"High school I used to be mean": UConn's Paige Bueckers opens up on trash talking opponents

It is hard to imagine Paige Bueckers — the sweet-smiled superstar of UConn — trash-talking her opponents. Yet, the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year revealed that she was not always the composed, gracious player she is today.

In a conversation with high school standout Destiny Jackson on Overtime Select on Thursday, Bueckers was asked who she talked trash with last year.

"It's been a while since I talked trash honestly, like high school, I used to be mean, I used to be rude," Paige Bueckers said. "But last year, I would just say Villanova was one. Not really much last year ... Sometimes it just comes out on accident."

Jackson, a four-star point guard who committed to Illinois in September 2024, further highlighted the importance of trash talk in making the game exciting for both players and fans.

Paige Bueckers earns Big East Player of the Year for the third time

Paige Bueckers has been the most dominant player in recent memory in the Big East, and for the UConn Huskies. The Hopkins, Minnesota native, capped off her final collegiate season by being named the Big East Player of the Year for the third time on Thursday. She previously earned the accolade as a freshman in 2021 and 2024.

Bueckers has been a key cog in Geno Auriemma's UConn machine, helping the Huskies to conquer the conference regular season and tournament titles.

This campaign, she averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, leading Connecticut to a 28-3 overall and 18-0 conference record, winning the Big East regular season title.

The 6-foot guard is enjoying a decorated career in Storrs and is projected to be the top overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.

However, before Paige Bueckers makes the leap to the professional ranks, she will have her sights set on winning a national championship with the Huskies.

"This is what you prepare for your whole entire life, whole entire season," Bueckers said (via talkSPORT). I don't know. I'm just excited. March is great. Playing during this time is great."

"I think we're growing every single day. Like my other years here at college, the coaches do an amazing job preparing us for whatever is going to come our way. They won 11 national titles so they know what it looks like."

The last time UConn won the national title was in 2016 when they completed a four-peat, so it’s about time they add another banner to their storied legacy.

