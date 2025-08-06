"Hold my girls": Iowa's Jada Gyamfi shares unseen snaps with Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark & Gabbie Marshall on TikTok

Iowa Hawkeyes' Jada Gyamfi shared an adorable and heartfelt post on TikTok featuring teammates and friends. On Wednesday, the 6-foot forward posted a mirror selfie, dressed in a tank top and shorts. She captioned it with lyrics from 'Hold My Girl' by George Ezra:&quot;crowded town. silent bed. pick a place to rest your head.&quot;She shared a picture with Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall, whom she reunited with at the WNBA All-Stars weekend.&quot;give me a minute to hold my girls!&quot; she wrote.She also shared pictures embracing other female friends and teammates, dedicating the post to them.View on TikTokGyamfi has played three seasons with the Haweyes and will return for her senior year. She has constantly been a reliable bench reserve and behind-the-scenes force for Iowa.Gyamfi played 11 games in her junior season, averaging 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists while shooting 70.0 %, including 25.0 % from the 3-point line. In her sophomore year, she played for a similar amount of time, 4.1 minutes over 20 games. She scored 1.4 ppg, grabbed 0.6 rpg and dished out 0.2 apg. She shot 46.2 %, including 33.3 % from beyond the arc.Jada Gyamfi to lead Iowa women’s basketball into new seasonThe Iowa women's basketball team is preparing for the upcoming season. The senior players were dedicated to leading the freshmen and ensuring a smooth transition. Gyamfi reflected on becoming a senior. She said via 247Sports:&quot;Weird how big of a jump it is to be a junior to a senior because now it's like every day is like, oh, it's my last 30th day back at practice. Like I won't have this again next year. So it's a different feeling, but I'm filled with a lot of gratitude.&quot;Every day I feel like I'm reminiscing a little bit on the past, but still just really happy to be here in the present. So it's strange, and every time I introduce myself as Jada Gyamfi, senior from West Moines, Iowa, I'm like oh god, that's crazy.&quot;During the summer session, Jada Gyamfi also worked with the freshmen and provided them guidance.&quot;I could teach them a couple of things about, you know, offense or whatever, but I mean that's not what's really going to last,&quot; she added. &quot;You're only going to be here for four years. So what matters to me is that, you know, they feel comfortable.&quot;Five-star freshman Addie Deal and UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez will join the team this year.