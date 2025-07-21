Jada Gyamfi, Gabbie Marshall shower love for Caitlin Clark as ex-Iowa star shares snaps to sum up WNBA All Star weekend

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark received praise from her former Iowa teammates Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall following her participation in the WNBA All-Star game. Clark was one of the captains in the game, but her team fell to Team Collier 151-131.On Sunday, a day after the All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Clark shared pictures from the weekend on Instagram.&quot;2x All-Star … unforgettable weekend 🫶🏻🙏🏻,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral players reacted to Clark’s post, including Gyamfi and Marshall.&quot;Honeyyyy,&quot; Gyamfi wrote.&quot;You so cutie 😍,&quot; Marshall added.Screenshot via Instagram (@caitlinclark22/IG)Caitlin Clark played two seasons alongside Gyamfi and four with Marshall for the Iowa Hawkeyes. They have developed a strong friendship and often show their support for each other on social media.Unfortunately, Clark had to sit out the All-Star game and couldn't contribute to her team on Saturday after suffering a groin injury in the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun. She took up the role of a coach and assisted her teammates from the sidelines.&quot;When the injury happened, it was pretty frustrating considering I knew what the coming days were going to hold for myself,&quot; Clark said before the All-Star game. &quot;But (this weekend) wasn't going to be taken away from me. Sure, maybe I'm not able to play the games, but I can still be here and participate. ... so, I've been trying to enjoy the best I can.&quot;Jada Gyamfi shares joyful snaps from WNBA All-Star weekend with Caitlin Clark and Gabbie MarshallIowa forward Jada Gyamfi made a trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the WNBA All-Star weekend to support Caitlin Clark. She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring Clark, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin.&quot;My whole world in one city!,&quot; Gyamfi captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pictures showed her enjoying quality time with her former Iowa teammates, who also came to support Clark.Marshall, Martin and Clark departed Iowa last year after exhausting their college eligibility. Martin and Clark were drafted into the WNBA, while Marshall went undrafted. Jada Gyamfi, meanwhile, has one year of eligibility left with the Hawkeyes.Also Read: &quot;Love you&quot; - Caitlin Clark &amp; Kate Martin respond to Iowa teammate’s heartfelt reunion post during WNBA All-Star weekend