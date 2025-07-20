  • home icon
"Love you" - Caitlin Clark & Kate Martin respond to Iowa teammate's heartfelt reunion post during WNBA All-Star weekend

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 20, 2025 20:41 GMT
Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin showed love to former Iowa teammate on social media
Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin showed love to former Iowa teammate on social media[Picture Credit: Getty]

The All-Star Weekend proved to be a great time to unwind for Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever star has struggled with her health in her sophomore season in the WNBA, and it has proven to be daunting for her.

After the All-Star Game, the WNBA star caught up with her former Iowa teammates in Indianapolis. Former Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshal posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, featuring some wholesome pictures of the reunion.

The first slide in the post showed Kate Martin, Clark, Marshall herself and Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi posing for a candid group picture. The former teammates adorably held each other.

The last slide showed Caitlin Clark being introduced before the All-Star Game with a large crowd cheering for her. Marshall also cheered from the background as he recorded the moment. In the caption, Marshall showed love to the city of Indianapolis for hosting the beautiful event.

"Indy, you did not disappoint 🤩😍," she wrote.
The post received heartfelt reactions from both Clark and Martin.

"Love you !!!!" Clark wrote in her first comment.
"Was so up," Clark said in the second comment.

Martin showed love to her former teammate, perhaps in their mutual language.

"I wuvvvvvv youuuuu," wrote the Golden State Valkyries star.
"My boooooo," Gyamfi also commented.
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

Clark is currently dealing with a groin injury. She is expected to miss some time before she makes her return.

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin enjoy All-Star afterparty with Sophie Cunningham

After an emotional week dealing with injury, Caitlin Clark was in the mood to enjoy her heart out at the All-Star Weekend. She supported and cheered for her teammate, Lexie Hull, at the 3-Point Contest. Clark even coached her team, and at one point, she hilariously booed them for failing to execute a play she had drawn up.

After the All-Star Game, Clark even partied with some of her closest people in Indianapolis. In a video published on X, Clark was partying with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, Kate Martin and her Fever teammate, Sophie Cunningham.

The video showed Haliburton with his girlfriend Jade Jones vibing on Drake's "NOKIA." Martin was also recorded vibing in the club, standing beside Jones. The next shift of the camera showed Caitlin Clark in her black dress with Cunningham, who looked stunning in her white dress. The Fever star also clicked some selfies with her teammate.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
