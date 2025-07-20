  • home icon
  Caitlin Clark markets Indy to host multiple All-Star Games after 2025 success with warning to rivals: "Going to have to reach it if they want to host"

Caitlin Clark markets Indy to host multiple All-Star Games after 2025 success with warning to rivals: "Going to have to reach it if they want to host"

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Jul 20, 2025 10:30 GMT
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025
Caitlin Clark markets Indy to host multiple All-Star Games after 2025 success with warning to rivals - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever hosted a successful 2025 WNBA All-Star Games. The host city, Indianapolis, showed the women's basketball community how a city can embrace women's basketball at every level, and Clark has a warning message to future rivals vying to host next.

The Fever star was thrilled that fans enjoyed the games as much as she and the player did. She went on to challenge others to step up and meet the standard set by Indy if they want to host.

"I hope the fans have had as much fun as we've had. I think all the players have felt the love from everybody," Clark said via Fever beat reporter Scott Agness.
"Now there's a high standard. People are going to have to reach it if they want to host, or we'll just host it every year."
Caitlin Clark, who captained Team Clark in her second All-Star appearance from the bench, saw the city's energy from the front row. The city of Indianapolis welcomed over 70,000 fans from Gainbridge Fieldhouse to hotel lobbies, local restaurants and fan events.

Despite her injury, Clark made her presence felt, having announced on Thursday her absence from the games due to injury.

The Caitlin Clark effect saw a reported $36 million economic boost to the city, according to local officials. Her presence has been credited with the Fever selling out games and drawing record television viewership this season.

Team Caitlin Clark loses to Team Collier in WNBA All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark saw her team lose 151-130 to Team Collier in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. An injured Clark was seen having fun and calling out plays on the court.

The game scoreline set a record for most points scored by a team in All-Star history. Napheesa Collier exploded for an All-Star record 36 points in 19 minutes alongside nine rebounds, while Skylar Diggins recorded the first All-Star triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists.

The game also saw players wear "Pay Us What You Owe Us" shirts. The shirts were worn during warm-ups with fans chanting "Pay them" throughout the game as the WNBA renegotiates a new CBA with its players.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

