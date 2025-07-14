Houston commit Isiah Harwell drops 4-word reaction after Caleb Holt leads his team to a 3SSB championship 

Isiah Harwell is a fan of Caleb Holt. The Houston commit dropped a four-word reaction to Holt's performance in the 3SSB championship on his Instagram story on Sunday.
Harwell shared a post from SportsCenter NEXT's Instagram account highlighting Holt's stats for Game Elite in the 17U 3SSB championship game.
"That boy got one," Harwell captioned his story.
Holt helped Game Elite capture the title, defeating D1 Minnesota 72-71 in the final. He stuffed the stat sheet in the championship game, racking up 13 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Colben Landrew nearly recorded a double-double in the final, scoring 16 points, grabbing nine boards, issuing two dimes with two steals. Kevin Savage III and Moustapha Diop also delivered for Game Elite, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Diop, committed to Georgia Tech, added seven rebounds and three steals in the title game. Christian Wiggins dropped 19 points for D1 Minnesota, the majority of which came from beyond the arc.
Game Elite dominated in the rebounding department, finishing the game with a commanding 31-15 edge against Minnesota.
How Caleb Holt fared in the FIBA U19 World Cup
The accolades keep on coming for Caleb Holt. The 17-year-old phenom captured the 3SSB Championship with Game Elite just days after helping Team USA win the FIBA U19 World Cup.
Holt was one of Team USA's key players, averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 boards and 2.1 dimes through seven games in the international tournament. He saved the best for the latter stages of the FIBA event, delivering impressive performances in the knockout games against New Zealand and Germany.
Holt dazzled in the semifinals against New Zealand, scoring a game-high 20 points in Team USA's 120-64 victory. He shot 8-for-10 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Holt, who collected seven rebounds and handed out two assists, also displayed his defensive prowess. He racked up four steals against New Zealand.
His solid play continued in the final against Germany, recording eight points, four dimes, three rebounds and two steals in Team USA's 109-76 victory.
