Fresh off FIBA U19 World Cup win, Kentucky and Alabama target Caleb Holt showcases dominant side at Adidas 3SSB circuit

Caleb Holt, ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2026, continued his strong play at the adidas 3SSB Boys Palmetto Road Championship on Friday. Fresh off a FIBA U19 World Cup win with Team USA, Holt led Game Elite to a 62-57 victory over Garner Road in Rock Hill.

He finished with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists, showcasing his scoring and playmaking skills.

Holt's contribution at the FIBA U19 World Cup was significant. The top shooting guard averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists across seven games.

His best performance was in the semifinals against New Zealand, where he led Team USA with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals. This helped the USA set a new semifinal scoring record (120 points).

In the final against Germany on Tuesday, he added eight points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 15 minutes.

His consistent and excellent performance in seasonal games, AAU circuit as well as international games has earned him the interest of several top programs. The programs include Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Tennessee and Houston.

Caleb Holt schedules a visit to Kentucky, hometown Alabama remains a 'dream to play'

Caleb Holt has scheduled an official visit to Kentucky for September 5–7. On Friday, he discussed his growing interest in Kentucky during the adidas 3SSB Championships.

“Coach (Mark) Pope, he was my on-court coach at USA (training camp)," Holt told On3. "I got to play for him, and it was actually fun, he let me rock out. He was like, that’s how it’s gonna be at Kentucky. Kentucky is definitely in the mix, high up. I mess with Mark Pope and everything.”

Kentucky has shown interest in the 6-foot-5 guard since the adidas 3SSB session in May. Holt sees himself in Kentucky guard Otega Oweh.

“I like Otega,” he said. “He’s a three-level scorer. He can hit the three, he can hit the mid-range. The mid-range is his bread and butter, and he can get to the rim. And he’s pretty big. I’m a bigger guard, so I see myself like that.”

While Kentucky is high on his list, Alabama, which has been pursuing him since eighth grade, remains a dream.

“It would be a dream to play for my hometown school,” Holt said.

A decision is expected in early 2026.

