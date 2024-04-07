"How can I make some cash without doing anything illegal": NC State star DJ Burns Jr. reveals motivation behind side hustles

NC State DJ Burns Jr. shared what motivated him to adopt a side hustle and own two vending machines ahead of the Final Four game. The NC State star said he wanted some extra cash and did not want to get it through illegal means.

In an interview with Christine Williamson on ESPN’s College GameDay show, Burns was asked about his vending machines and what made him adopt the hustle.

DJ Burns briefly introduced the brain behind his income stream outside the basketball arena:

“Honestly that was Josh Dollard. He used to play at Auburn.”

Burns further gave the context of what he was thinking when Dollard suggested a new way of making dollars:

“We were thinking how can I make some cash without doing anything illegal and without getting myself in trouble.”

DJ Burns was also asked about the side hustles that would suit well for his teammates. Burns suggested DJ Horne is interested in hitting the roads and would fit in doing something with the cars.

He enthusiastically called Jayden Taylor a rapper and a rock star and said that music would be a nice fit for him. And for Casey Morsell, “accounting on the side” was the side hustle suggestion by Burns.

Burns also shared about his music interests and how he became a dabbler in rap. But the good news is that his EP with 5 songs is going to hit the stands this summer.

DJ Burns Jr.'s NC State faces Purdue Boilermakers in the Final Four contest of the 2024 NCAA tournament. The 23-year-old NC State star scored 29 points in the last game against Duke.

DJ Burns Jr. jokes about his vending machine

Burns previously discussed his side hustle of owning vending machines. DJ Burns Jr. said he did not want to be a one-dimensional guy, so he talked about side hustle possibilities with Dollard.

However, he was humorous about how disciplined he needs to be with his vending machines as he revealed how his business was going:

"I'm gonna be honest, I can't eat what's in my vending machine. But it sells well for sure."

What do you think about DJ Burns Jr. as a player, an artist, and a businessman? Let us know in the comments.