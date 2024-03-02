How far did Purdue make it in March Madness 2023?

College basketball is an unpredictable realm where dreams can be made and broken after each buzzer. The highs and lows of the sport can be testified by Purdue's journey in March Madness 2023. Being the top seed, the Boilermakers boasted an amazing regular season and experienced yet another shocking defeat in the postseason tournament.

Purdue's March Madness 2023 journey

In 2023, Purdue's dream of NCAA Tournament glory was surprisingly halted in the first round by Fairleigh Dickinson University. It was an outcome that sent shockwaves across the basketball world. Being the No. 16 seed and improbable underdogs, the Knights defeated the No. 1 seed Purdue with a 63-58 victory.

The presence of Zach Edey, one of the best players that season, couldn't break the relentless determination of the Knights.

The loss to FDU was yet another postseason disappointment for Purdue who were under the guidance of coach Matt Painter. When talking about the Boilermakers' history in the tournament, they have had many untimely exits and unexpected defeats in the postseason.

What happened in 2023 added to the series of disappointing tournament performances in recent years. They faced a Sweet 16 loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter in 2022, a Round 1 loss in 2021 to No. 13 seed North Texas in overtime, and an Elite Eight loss in 2019 to No. 1 seed Virginia in overtime.

Purdue's chances of winning the NCAA Tournament 2024

Rutgers v Purdue

With Purdue looking to overcome the bitter memory of their March Madness 2023 exit, they are dominating the Big Ten this season. They have a conference record of 14-3 and an overall record of 25-3. Led by Zach Edey, they rank second in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. They also have an impressive RPI ranking of first.

They have had a good season so far with significant victories, including the memorable triumph over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers. They currently have the odds at +700 of winning the national championship:

Preseason national championship odds: +1500

Pre-new year national championship odds: +900

As the tournament unfolds, Purdue will seek to capitalize on their strengths and look to rewrite their postseason narrative.

