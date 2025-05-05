How many LSU Tigers' men's basketball hoopers were selected No. 1 overall in NBA draft?

LSU has produced 60 players who were selected in the NBA draft since 1947, including 17 first-round picks and two No. 1 picks, Shaquille O’Neal and Ben Simmons.

O’Neal was the top selection in 1992 by the Orlando Magic. He won four NBA championships (2000-2002, 2006) before he retired in 2011. O’Neal was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Philadelphia 76ers picked Ben Simmons at No. 1 in 2016. He is a three-time NBA All-Star (2019-2021) and the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018.

The Tigers are among an elite group of programs with multiple No. 1 selections. Only a few schools have produced, with Duke leading with five, including Kyrie Irving and Zion Williamson.

Kentucky is next with three: John Wall (2010), Anthony Davis (2012) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2015). LSU is one of 14 schools with two.

O’Neal is considered one of the most dominant centers in NBA history after recording 2,732 blocks and 13,099 rebounds throughout his career. Simmons was the NBA steals leader in 2020 and a two-time NBA All-Defensive first team member.

Israeli guard Ron Zipper set to join LSU Tigers for 2025-26 season

On Saturday, the LSU Tigers announced the addition of Israeli guard Ron Zipper. The 6-foot-5 guard brings international experience after he recently played for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in Israel’s Winner League. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 11.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Zipper shot 46.7%, including 36.4% from 3-point range, and 83.0% from the free throw line.

He had 12 double-digit scoring games, including 23-point performances against Ironi Ness Ziona and Maccabi Ironi Ramat Gan. He also put up 21 points over Tel-Aviv.

Zipper has freshman eligibility and will join a revamped roster. Returning players include Jalen Reed and Robert Miller III. The Tigers are also set to bring in some transfers: PJ Carter (Memphis), Dedan Thomas Jr. (UNLV), Max Mackinnon (Portland), Michael Nwoko (Mississippi State), Marquel Sutton (Omaha), Pablo Tamba (UC Davis), and Rashad King (Northeastern).

Zipper represented Israel in several international tournaments, including the 2021 U18 European Challengers and the 2022 and 2023 FIBA U20 European Championships. He was named MVP of the 2021 Challengers after he averaged 25.2 ppg. In 2023, Zipper led Israel to a silver medal in the U20 tournament, averaging 11.9 ppg and 2.6 rpg in seven games.

