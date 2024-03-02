How many times has Auburn made the NCAA Tournament?

While Auburn University is mainly known for its football program, its basketball journey in the NCAA tournament has been less frequent but significant. The NCAA tournament, known as March Madness, serves as the ultimate stage for teams to showcase their best performances and claim championship glory.

So, let's dive into Auburn's history in the NCAA Tournament and its achievements.

History of Auburn NCAA Tournament appearances

The Auburn Tigers represent Auburn University in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). They have made significant strides in college basketball since the beginning of their program in 1906. The Tigers have won five conference regular season championships and two SEC tournament championships.

Tigers' NCAA journey began in 1984, which marked their first appearance on the March Madness bracket. Since then, they have participated in the tournament on 12 occasions.

Auburn has showcased competitiveness and resilience throughout their NCAA Tournament appearances. They have a combined record of 19-12 in the tournament and have produced 35 NBA draft picks so far.

Has Auburn ever won the NCAA Championship?

Auburn has had its fair share of memorable moments in the NCAA Tournament. Despite coming close to championship glory on several occasions, Auburn's target to achieve the national title remains incomplete.

Among these notable instances was Auburn's remarkable Final Four appearance in 2019. They were led by the head coach Bruce Pearl in their exhilarating tournament run which captured the nation's attention. They felt short in a tightly contested semifinal matchup against Virginia.

They lost by just one point as the final score was 63-62 against them. Despite the loss, this journey reflected the championship potential of the Auburn Tigers. Their main player in this matchup was Samir Doughty, the American basketball guard, who scored a total of 19 points, including 5 rebounds.

Auburn's women's basketball program has also made a significant contribution to the university's athletic legacy. They have made 21 appearances in the NCAA tournament. While the women's team has made it to the Final Four on multiple occasions, they too haven't claimed the ultimate championship glory yet.

From thrilling upsets to hard-fought battles against powerhouses, the Tigers certainly have been consistent.