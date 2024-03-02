When is Caitlin Clark's last game? All we know about Iowa superstar's final game of the season

Caitlin Clark declaring to go professional and forego her final season in the NCAA has been all over the headlines and that makes her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball program have a deadline. Many are trying to get a glimpse of Clark before she takes her talents into the WNBA.

The Hawkeyes have one more game left in the season taking place on March 3 against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa State. The live televison broadcast partner will be Fox Sports and for those who want to see the action through an online live stream, FuboTV is a popular choice.

Tip-off starts at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last-minute tickets can be found at SeatGeek starting from $305 to as much as $6,999.

This will be the last regular season game for Clark for Iowa State in front of the home crowd as her team moves to the Big 10 tournament that will be held in Minneapolos, Minnesota from March 8 to 10.

More than just her last game of the regular season, Clark has the chance to break Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record of 3,667 points and would need 17 points against the Buckeyes to do so.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes heading to their last game of the season

The Iowa Hawkeyes hold the second position in the Big 10 standings with a conference record of 14-3, trailing the Ohio State Buckeyes by a margin of two games. With an impressive overall record of 25-4, they aim to conclude the season on a high note, eyeing a three-game winning streak.

On the other side, the Ohio State Buckeyes are certainly no pushovers and it will take a lot from Caitlin Clark to end their 15-game winning streak.

In her senior year at Iowa, Clark has been a standout performer, averaging 32.3 points, 8.7 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 5.4 three-pointers per game. Her shooting percentages are equally remarkable, with splits of 46.9% from the field, 39.5% from beyond the arc, and 84.9% from the free throw line.

Caitlin Clark's season highlights include a stellar 49-point performance against the Michigan Wolverines, with four additional 40-point games to her name. She has recorded six triple-doubles and twice made nine 3-pointers in a single game. Her highest assist tally stands at 15 against Fresno State, and she secured a remarkable 17 rebounds in a game against Loyola.

As she prepares to enter the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark is anticipated to be the top pick, with the Indiana Fever poised to select her. This would see her joining forces with Erica Wheeler, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith, and Aliyah Boston, forming an exciting lineup for the Fever.