"How is Saint John's so far off the line": UConn HC Dan Hurley defends Rick Pitino's Red Storm among other Big East teams after March Madness snub

The NCAA committee officially announced the 68-team bracket for the 2024 NCAA Division I Tournament. However, not everyone was happy with their declaration. With some of their favorite teams missing out, fans were understandably upset. The most shocking attack came from odds-on favorites, the UConn Huskies' head coach Dan Hurley.

In a scathing takedown of the committee's process, Hurley made clear his stance on other Big East teams like the St. John's Red Storm being left off the table. After a harsh exchange with legendary head coach Rick Pitino and a courtside fan during their tournament encounter, it was a shocking change for Dan.

"You're probably just a little embarrassed for the league, for such a proud league...You'll hear from the Selection committee and you'll talk about net. But then, other teams had better KenPoms, but then we looked at neutral."

The entire process was a "shell game" according to the head coach of the Huskies. To him, what mattered to the committee was ultimately what decided the course of action for the tournament.

Expand Tweet

"The whole thing is kind of a shell game. It just really comes down to what the committee values. To me, I can't understand how a Providence team could be, Wisconcin in the non-Conference, Creighton, Marquette, and have those quality of wins in not get in."

He wasn't done naming specific teams that he believed deserved a shot to compete in the 68-field tournament.

"How does Seton Hall do what they did in the second-rated COnfernce inn the country with 13 games and not get in? How is St. John's so far off of the cutline to get in?"

Dan Hurley makes the plan for the UConn Huskies clear

Later in the press conference, Hurley would reveal how he felt the difficulty of the Big East was partially underlooked.

"The Big East season starts in November. It doesn't start when Conference play starts, you know? We've got to win big non-conference games and everyone across the board, the league up and down has got to be strong."

After finishing off the season with a win over the Marquette team he mentioned in the Big East Finals, Dan Hurley made a promise to his fanbase.

Before the season began, the team and Coach made a checklist of everything they wanted to accomplish this season. So far, they're 2 for 2 with a regular season and Conference Tournament Title secure.

Dan Hurley cuts the net to celebrate victory in the Big East Basketball Tournament - Final

With their standing as the 1-seed official, just one goal remains. Coach made that clear during the interview, proclaiming "We ain't done."

Do you think Dan Hurley can lead the UConn Huskies to back-to-back NCAA Championships? Let us know in the comments below.