How to watch Creighton vs. Butler basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options and more explored

Tonight's Creighton vs. Butler basketball matchup has both teams riding high on three-game winning streaks, with fans eager to catch the action in a highly anticipated Big East showdown.

The Bluejays (16-5, 7-3) gear up to take on the Bulldogs (14-7, 5-5) in a game scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Creighton has won seven of its last 10 games against Butler. The most recent encounter saw the Bluejays secure a 73-52 road win on Jan. 17, 2023.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to catch the Creighton vs. Butler basketball game, including TV channel details, online streaming options, venue information and more.

What channel is Creighton vs. Butler basketball game today?

Date: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

The game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET, ensuring prime-time viewing for fans.

Live streaming details for Creighton vs. Butler Basketball game

The game will be available on FuboTV for online streaming. It's important to note that regional restrictions may apply, so be sure to check the availability in your area.

Where is Creighton vs. Butler basketball game today?

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

Ticket Details: $6.24

The arena promises an electric atmosphere as the Bluejays defend their home turf against the Bulldogs.

Also Read: Top 5 Creighton Bluejays who played in the NBA, featuring Kyle Korver and Paul Silas

Key Players in action for the Creighton vs. Butler basketball game tonight

With no elite scorer, Baylor Scheierman has carried the load this season for the Bluejays, racking up 17.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Creighton's shooting accuracy has been a key factor, with 48% success from the field outdoing Butler's 45.8%.

Trey Alexander is averaging 4.7 assists and 17 points per game for Creighton on the offensive side. Leading the scoring for the Bulldogs is Pierre Brooks at 16.6 ppg.

Jalen Thomas has also contributed on multiple fronts with 6.8 rebounds, 6.8 points and 0.7 assists per game. Posh Alexander leads out, assisting with 5.1 throughout the game in addition to 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Predictions and Odds

The current college basketball odds on this game have Creighton as a big 9.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game has been listed at 147.5 points, suggesting that it could be high-scoring.

Also Read: Creighton vs Butler Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 2 | College Basketball Season 2023-24