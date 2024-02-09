How to watch LSU vs. Vanderbilt women's basketball game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream

No. 13 LSU's visit to Vanderbilt is one of the most exciting matchups across NCAA women's basketball on Thursday. The game will see two strong teams go head to head as LSU seeks to improve its NCAA Tournament seeding, while Vanderbilt is seeking to return to how it played earlier in the season.

The LSU Tigers (19-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) recorded a resounding 106-66 victory over Florida (11-9, 2-6) on Sunday. They want to build momentum in SEC play after two consecutive losses. Vanderbilt (17-6, 4-5) desperately needs a win to get back on its feet.

Getting such a win against a rival like LSU would be a big step, especially in front of its home fans.

Here's a detailed guide on how to watch LSU vs. Vanderbilt.

Read also: How long was Kim Mulkey at Baylor?; What is Kim Mulkey’s net worth?

What channel is LSU vs. Vanderbilt on?

The game between LSU and Vanderbilt is scheduled for live TV broadcast on the SEC Network. Mobile users can watch the game on the WatchESPN App while livestreaming can also be explored on fuboTV. A live radio broadcast will be on LSU Sports Radio Network.

What time is LSU vs. Vanderbilt?

LSU vs. Vanderbilt will tip off at 9 pm EST on Thursday at Vanderbilt University Memorial Gym.

LSU has an impressive list of players to watch, including forward Angel Reese, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding. Reese has averaged 19.3 points and 12.1 rebounds this season.

Kim Mulkey during Colorado vs. LSU

Guard Hailey Van Lith leads the Tigers with 4.2 assists per game. Lith will be supported by Aneesah Morrow, an All-American who transferred from DePaul and leads the team in steals (2.7 per game) and blocks (1.2).

Vanderbilt guard Jordyn Cambridge leads the Commodores in scoring at 13.6 ppg, while Sacha Washington leads the team in rebounds with 7.6 rpg.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt promises to be an exciting game you wouldn't want to miss.