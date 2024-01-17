How to watch Purdue vs. Indiana basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more explored

College basketball fans are gearing up for an exhilarating Purdue vs. Indiana matchup in the Big Ten tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

With Purdue boasting a 15-2 record and Indiana standing at 12-5, this showdown at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to catch all the action:

What channel is the Purdue vs. Indiana basketball game on tonight?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Fans can tune in to Peacock to catch the game's live broadcast. The broadcasting team includes Noah Eagle on play-by-play, Robbie Hummel as the analyst and Caroline Pineda providing sideline coverage.

Online live streaming details for Purdue vs. Indiana basketball game

For fans who like to stream live online, the game is available on Peacock and FuboTV.

The matchup may be subject to regional restrictions, so fans should confirm the availability of the tournament with their location-based platform.

Fubo provides an opportunity for college basketball fans to stream their favorite games. All interested viewers can check and confirm whether Fubo is available in their region and utilize its free offer to give the streaming service a test run.

Where is the Purdue vs. Indiana basketball game tonight?

Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Ticket Details: $119.49

The Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with its seating capacity of 17,222, will be buzzing with energy as these two Big Ten rivals go head-to-head.

Radio channel for the Purdue vs. Indiana basketball game

For fans on the go or those who prefer the classic radio experience, the game will be broadcast on the IU Radio Network.

In Bloomington, fans can tune in to 105.1 WHCC-FM, while in Indianapolis, options include 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM.

Alternatively, listeners can refer to the media guide for other radio affiliates.

Purdue comes in as a 9.5-point favorite, according to the SI Sportsbook. The Boilermakers will lean on Zach Edey, who leads the team in points, rebounds and field goal percentage.

On the other hand, the Hoosiers will bank on players like Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware to maintain their momentum.

