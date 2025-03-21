"Hunter Dickinson is finally gone forever": Fans celebrate Kansas' misery as Arkansas upset marks NCAA star's last March Madness game 

Before fifth-year center Hunter Dickinson stepped onto the court for the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday, he had one goal in mind: to finally capture that elusive national championship that has eluded him throughout his illustrious college career.

Ad

"I'm super excited to play in it. I know it's my last one, so I'm going to try to leave it all out on the floor, no regrets," Dickinson told Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

However, his dream of winning a title came crashing down in a shocking 79-72 defeat at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, marking the end of his college journey.

Ad

Trending

Some fans could not contain their delight at seeing the Jayhawks star suffer an early exit from March Madness online.

Here are some of the top reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"Seeing Hunter Dickinson finally leave college ball after 30,000 years brings a tear to my eye," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hunter Dickinson is finally gone forever," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I know they’re all kids or whatever but some make millions so I feel fine saying I can’t wait to never see Hunter Dickinson on TV again," one fan tweeted.

"Me once I realised I’ll never have to watch Hunter Dickinson play basketball ever again." a fan added.

"And as I said before Hunter Dickinson was the problem lol," one tweet read.

Ad

"Hunter Dickinson its time you b*m," another fan posted.

Hunter Dickinson's miserable shooting cost Kansas the game

Despite being heavily favored going into the game, Hunter Dickinson struggled mightily, shooting just 4-for-13 from the field and 1-for-4 from the 3-point line to finish with just 11 points.

He averaged above 50% from the field on the season but failed to find his rhythm against John Calipari's Arkansas. While the Virginia native pulled down nine rebounds, he also turned the ball over four times in his final game as a Jayhawk.

Ad

Here's the full stat line for Dickinson:

29 minutes played

11 points

9 rebounds

4 assists

0 blocks

0 steals

4 turnovers

4-13 FG

1-4 3PT

2-2 FT

His counterpart, Arkansas' big man Jonas Aidoo, outplayed him in the matchup, leading all players with 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting to go with five rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Although Kansas junior Zeke Mayo tried to shoulder the load, scoring a team-high 18 points, his efforts were not enough to overcome the loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here