Hunter Dickinson stats last night - How did the Kansas star fare vs Texas Tech? (March 1)

Hunter Dickinson's near double-double wasn’t enough for the Kansas Jayhawks in their 78-73 loss to No. 10 Texas Tech on Saturday. In 31 minutes, Dickinson scored 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, while adding nine rebounds and two steals.

The unranked Jayhawks fell short at home despite Dickinson's effort, as the Red Raiders held on late to secure the conference win.

Dickinson made his presence in the game known early with a jumper at the 19:04 mark of the first period. While he missed his next few shot attempts, the senior was making a mark on the glass with his rebounding.

However, he kept piling on shots with his layups and free throws, helping the Bill Self-coached squad stay afloat of a narrow three-point deficit, 24-21, mid-way through the first.

Maintaining his footing in the paint as he has done countless times this season, the fifth-year big man was getting points on the interior while securing boards for his team. Dickinson's efforts, coupled with Kansas' play as a whole, were not enough. They trailed by 11 markers to end the first half, 48-37.

Dickinson started the second half by grabbing rebounds and sinking two free throws to tie the game at 53-53.

Expand Tweet

As the game was getting more intense as it entered clutch time, Dickinson did all he could by converting free throws at the foul line while putting in lay-ins whenever he'd get the chance. However, the Jayhawks' collective game plan was not enough as Texas Tech stole a victory on the road, 78-73.

Here is Hunter Dickinson's full stat line from the loss on Saturday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Hunter Dickinson 31 13 9 0 2 0 6-13 0-2 6-6 3 3

Hunter Dickinson looks to conclude his final season on a high note

As a graduating player, Hunter Dickinson is going through his second and last stint with the Kansas Jayhawks, wherein he previously spent his first three years of college basketball with the Michigan Wolverines. The Jayhawks have two ranked opponents left in their regular season schedule as they hope for a deep run come postseason play.

On Monday, Dickinson and Co. will face the No. 4 Houston Cougars on the road. After which, they'll host the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats on March 8 to cap off regular season play.

