"I always had some type of favoritism": Flau'jae Johnson opens up about impact of father's celebrity status from an early age

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson candidly discussed the unique challenges and advantages she faced growing up as the daughter of rapper Camoflauge. During an interview with "Ebro in the Morning," Johnson shared insights into how her father's fame influenced her life and career.

"I always had some type of favoritism, because when my dad died, the city was so hurt, you know what I'm saying? But they kind of had me to cling on to," Johnson said.

Johnson noted the profound impact of his father's stardom and all the love he earned.

"I was experiencing his rap life as a kid, because of the love that they had for my dad," Johnson said. "And then I just kind of made a name for myself."

This connection to her father granted her early exposure and support within the music industry.

"So when I decided I wanted to start rapping, and I understood his story and stuff like that, everybody was helping me," Johnson said. "Radio, DJ, they was putting me on all the arena shows."

At 20, Flau'jae Johnson has already made significant achievements, including helping lead LSU to the NCAA championship in 2023. Her journey to stardom began early, showcasing her rapping talent on "America's Got Talent" at just 14.

Her powerful performance of the original song "Guns Down," which addressed her father's tragic death due to gun violence, resonated deeply with audiences.

"They killed my daddy while my mama was pregnant/ how I’m supposed to feel?" she rapped.

Reflecting on her path, Johnson said:

"I tell people all the time (that) I feel like I experience fame on different levels ever since I was young though......I've always felt like I've been kind of like in the limelight and had to carry myself as such."

Jason Johnson, known by his stage name Camoflauge, was shot dead outside a studio in Georgia. He was 21.

Flau'jae Johnson defends Angel Reese amid criticism: "Y’all don’t know her"

Flau'jae Johnson defended her teammate Angel Reese, particularly after LSU's loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. During the press conference, Johnson halted proceedings to speak out against the critics.

"Man, let me tell you something. Everybody can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y’all don’t know her. Y’all don’t know Angel Reese," Johnson said. "I know Angel Reese. I know the real Angel Reese."

Angel Reese's popularity surged following LSU's championship run in the 2022-23 season, but with increased fame came heightened criticism.

On "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Flau'jae Johnson reflected on the criticism Reese endured, emphasizing the impact of social media.

"People forget social media isn’t real life," Johnson said. "Behind the keyboard, behind the clicks and behind all the clickbait, it’s still real people and real feelings and real emotions. I just felt like she had the weight of the world on her shoulders."

Flau'jae Johnson, who began her freshman season as LSU's starting shooting guard, had an impressive debut year. She recorded a season-high 27 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists in a dominant win over Northwestern State.

Averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, Johnson helped LSU secure its first national championship and was named the 2022-23 SEC Freshman of the Year.